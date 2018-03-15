Thursday, March 15, 2018
The Day Justin Trudeau Made Donald Trump Look Like A Loser
For months our ratty Con media has tried to damage Justin Trudeau, and diminish his status abroad.
And of course some like the miserable Andrew Scheer have gone even further...
But luckily that treasonous Trumpling is only negotiating with others in his own mind.
And it's just been revealed that when Justin met Donald he made the president look like a little man.
Or a fake president who makes it up as he goes along.
President Trump boasted in a fundraising speech Wednesday that he made up information in a meeting with the leader of a top U.S. ally, saying he insisted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the United States runs a trade deficit with its neighbor to the north without knowing whether that was true.
Trudeau looked like a real leader, one who refused to back down or be bullied.
“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’ ” Trump said, mimicking Trudeau, according to audio of the private event in Missouri obtained by The Washington Post. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in — ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed. “ ...
So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid. … And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’ I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it.’
‘Well, sir, you’re actually right. We have no deficit, but that doesn’t include energy and timber. … And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible.”
While Trump who looked like a liar.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
And a VERY little man...
And of course, the ghastly Trudeau hater Andrew "Silver Spoon" Coyne wasn't amused.
But then of course he wouldn't be...
And my question to him, and all the other members of our grubby Con media, as well as all the other toxic Trudeau haters in this country is this one:
What other Canadian leader could stand up to Trump like Justin Trudeau does?
And of course, just to drive those haters CRAAAAAZY.
Wowser, wowser, wowser !!!!
What a Prime Minister...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, NAFTA
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment