Andrew Scheer's Shameful Contempt for Parliament

Andrew Scheer was without a doubt the worst Speaker of the House of Commons in modern Canadian history.
A Speaker so biased, so incompetent, and so depraved, that he allowed his fellow Cons to make a mockery out of our Parliament.
Cutting off debate, heckling and howling like beasts, stomping around like bullies, defecating on our values and traditions, until the Commons resembled nothing less than a Roman or fascist circus.
And now Scheer has shown his contempt for Parliament again.
With an all night marathon debate that was an absolute farce.
After more than 20 hours of continuous voting, the Conservatives have ended their filibuster-like tit-for-tat tactics in the House of Commons.
The overnight vote was in retaliation after the Liberals voted down the Conservatives' motion to have the prime minister's national security adviser testify in front of a committee about the Jaspal Atwal affair.
A grotesque attempt to keep the fake India story alive for crass political purposes...
And of course it had to be Candice Bergen, leading the charge and finally pulling the plug.
"This has been a very, very long day," said Conservative House leader Candice Bergen just before MPs were given the OK to leave the floor Friday afternoon.
For believe it or not, Scheer managed to miss most of his own debate...
So he looked like a real idiot.
And Bergen, sadly, couldn't keep her good ol' boys from acting like animals.
With one Con after the other using the word "costume" to describe the clothes Justin Trudeau wore in India, that Liberal MP Ruby Sahota had to ask them to stop acting like racists.
“Are you offended? Because I am incredibly offended.” My traditional clothing is NOT a costume. #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HdVgXEfKjf— Ruby Sahota (@MPRubySahota) March 23, 2018
But then of course that is what that fake India story is all about. Trying to embarrass Justin Trudeau, and catering to their racist base...
And all of this at a time when the world is collapsing all around us. A trade war or even a nuclear war could break out at any time.
But Andrew Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall seem to think that India is the BIG STORY?
Which is so crazy it raises some disturbing questions:
Why are Scheer and his Cons trying to let the sinister Indian intelligence service know what our security services know about them?
Why are they favouring the interests of Narendra Modi's Hindu extremist government over the interests of our government?
And if they are not being paid, why do they hate Canada so much?
But then that's why Scheer will always be too small, or too narrowly partisan, or too much of a Con clown to be a good leader...
Let alone a Prime Minister.
Unlike Justin Trudeau, seen here rallying his weary caucus and congratulating them for having forced the Cons to capitulate early...
I mean let's get serious.
At a dangerous time like this one we need a real leader.
And he's the best we got...
