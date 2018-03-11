Doug Ford and the Con Clown Horror Show

I know I predicted that the Ontario PC leadership race would be a Con clown show, and it was.
Their convention was a total disaster.
It dragged on for hours with no result. Nobody knew what was happening.
And then they had to tell everybody to leave, because the room had been booked for a bodybuilding show.
Which went down like a lead balloon, with the enraged Cons booing their own party officials.
Ontario PC Party members jeer as they're kicked out of conference hall pic.twitter.com/9i1nIvZ5wy— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 11, 2018
While I howled with laughter.
But then as we know this leadership race was also a horror show.
Which began when the Con's disgraced leader Patrick Brown resigned over a sex scandal, then changed his mind and came roaring or stumbling back.
Only to confuse midnight with noon.
And have to return to his political coffin, in a hurry...
Which I found hilarious since as you know I LOVE Con horror stories.
But of course, the Ontario Cons now have an ape for a leader.
Doug Ford, a former Toronto city councillor who became a household name during his brother's scandal-plagued mayoralty, captured Ontario's Progressive Conservative leadership in a stunning come-from-behind win late Saturday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., hours behind schedule, the party announced that Mr. Ford won on the third ballot, narrowly defeating former Tory MPP Christine Elliott.
Unless the stench of corruption loosens his grip on power.
In a statement just after midnight, Ms. Elliott said that she would not concede after her campaign was "made aware of serious irregularities with respect to this leadership race."
And Doug Ford, as Michael Coren reminds us, is a threat to this country and its values:
A man who is as dumb, and as brutish, and as bigoted, as his late and unlamented brother Robbie.
A man and a family with a murky past.
One who is more Trumpkin than Canadian...
And one who like Andrew Scheer, is in hock to the social conservatives who made him leader.
Which is of course the good news.
For now when you attack Ford, you also attack Schmear.
And just like the balloons the poor Cons never got to use...
We're going to pop one after the other.
And what with his record, and all the scandals we have to use against him.
Ape Ford will lead the way.
By hitting the ground with a sickening thud...
Please don't forget to wave as he flies by.
Bye Bye Dougie.
Bye Bye Cons...
It seems the Reformatories haven't released the vote tallies yet. Maybe they hope more delay will make people like you less likely to examine the totals with care. Good luck with that. Byron may not want people to see that he ordered Miss Nepotism to turn Neanderthal and send her voters to Ford. As the good Muldoon said himself, " There's no whore like an old whore ".ReplyDelete
My favorite moment was the reporter standing between two piles of stacked chairs. Symbolic of the whole fiasco.
Doug is going to beat Wynne. Scheer, Ford, Trump, and Kenney in power at the same time. Then you won't be laughing.ReplyDelete
It'll almost be as good as your reaction when Trump became prez.
"Waaaaaaa, I can't even!"
Just like I predicted Trump would beat the worst Democratic Candidate in history, I predict Ford will beat a run down Wynne.ReplyDelete
People want change, people want honest goverment, and straight talk. Ford can deliver change, as for the other two well I doubt he is any different than the elite.
The greens have a chance to seize the day, be bold greenies.
Thought you might enjoy this video about the NHS - and children's literature - from the 2012 London Olympics:ReplyDelete
https://vimeo.com/47528368 And think of Aneurin Bevan, and Tommy Douglas...