Thursday, March 15, 2018
President Chicken and the Gun Control Kids
He talked up a storm after the Stoneman Douglas high school massacre. He talked about raising the age you can buy certain weapons. He said he wasn't afraid of the NRA.
But sadly Donald Trump WAS afraid of the NRA, and he folded like a cheap suit.
On Sunday night, Trump unveiled his proposal on guns in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 people dead. Guess what was left out of that proposal? Yup -- nothing on raising the age limit on the purchase of some types of weapons.
Claiming that his little hands are tied, when they are not. And that the public was against the idea, when in fact they favour it more than he does.
In a CNN/SSRS poll conducted late last month, 71% said they supported raising the age limit to 21 to buy any sort of gun -- a proposal that goes beyond even what Trump was advocating for in the open meeting he held with members of Congress on guns earlier this month.
So much for President Chicken.
A coward if ever there was one.
And thank goodness for the young Americans who were out there yesterday on National Walkout Day, demanding more and better.
And a special thank you to the families of the murdered children of Dunblane, a small Scottish town near Glasgow, for their message of solidarity.
On the most poignant day of the year for us we wanted to reach out and offer our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to you and your teachers and to all the families and friends of those who died at your school on 14th February.
Twenty-two years ago today our own lives were devastated when a gunman walked into Dunblane primary school in Scotland and shot dead sixteen 5- and 6-year-old children and their teacher and injured many more.
And their story of what it took to defeat the gun lobby.
Like you, we vowed to do something about it. We persuaded British lawmakers not to be swayed by the vested interests of the gun lobby, we asked them to put public safety first and to heed what the majority of the British people wanted. Most politicians listened and acted. Laws were changed, handguns were banned and the level of gun violence in Britain is now one of the lowest in the world. There have been no more school shootings.
So the children of Dunblane didn't die in vain.
Could the same thing happened in America, the Land of the Gun?
It's hard to imagine.
But if anybody can do it, they can...
This is just the beginning.
Tremble you NRA bastards. Tremble President Chicken.
Here comes the future and it's angry...
Labels: Donald Trump, Dunblane Massacre, National Rifle Association, National Walkout Day, Parkland Massacre
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment