Monday, March 19, 2018
How Doug Ford Will Have The Whole World Laughing At Us
In one of my last posts I wondered how any sane Canadian could vote for a bestial Con ape like Doug Ford.
And whether we should call those who support him the ugly Canadians.
I pointed out that Ford was both intellectually and emotionally unfit to be the leader of anything, let alone the Premier of Canada's most powerful province.
But what I forgot to mention is how the rest of the world would react.
Or what they would think of us for electing such a clown.
And how they would laugh at Ford, and at us, like John Oliver did four years ago when Ford ran for Mayor of Toronto.
Luckily Ford lost, but can you imagine how the world would have laughed if he had become Mayor?
Or imagine how they would roar with laughter if he was elected Premier.
You know it's so sad. After ten years of being disgraced in the eyes of the world by Stephen Harper...
And being regarded by the world as the next best thing to rednecks and crackers.
Canada got a chance to redeem itself with a new Prime Minister...
But the Con media said he was embarrassing Canada.
And all they would say about Ford was that he wasn't Trump.
So now we could soon be wearing bags over our heads again...
In a tired old country, the more things change.
They more they don't.
If we want to avoid that fate, we know what to do...
Labels: Dotard Nation, Doug Ford, John Oliver, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment