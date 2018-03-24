Saturday, March 24, 2018
The March For Our Lives And The Revolt Of The Young
They were still building the stage yesterday evening as the sun went down on Washington.
But today hundreds of thousands of students and their supporters will be there taking part in the March for Our Lives.
Their message for the politicians couldn't be clearer.
Enough of the gun violence that has claimed so many lives.
And the journey those young Americans are beginning, could mark the beginning of a generational uprising.
“They are in it to change the face of politics, and they know that they’ve got the power and the leverage to do it,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a 41-year-old freshman House member who represents Silicon Valley, told ABC News.
“They’ve been touched by this sense of history, a sense of patriotism – that this is their moment,” said Khanna, who has hosted events with Parkland survivors in recent weeks and has helped draw attention to the march via social media. “Their sense that they’re in charge – that they are leading.”
An uprising where the larger message is, don't just protest, VOTE.
And if the old hacks in Congress keep selling you out to the NRA...
Fire them, fire them all.
The cowardly dotard Donald Trump left Washington in a hurry last night before the students began arriving.
But he will not escape the wrath of this new generation, who when the next election arrives will help destroy him.
A month ago the Parkland survivors were singing for their dead friends...
Now they are marching for them, and along with hundreds of thousands of others they are sending out a message of hope for all the world to hear.
And you can march with them right here in Canada.
The kids are alright.
And the future belongs to us...
