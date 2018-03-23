Friday, March 23, 2018
Donald Trump and the Mad Bomber
Well so much for the theory that Donald Trump could be controlled by saner men than him.
First he had his faithful minion, John Kelly, fire his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while he was on the toilet.
Now he's flushed his National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster.
And maybe our last chance of surviving Trump's deranged presidency.
For McMaster's replacement, John Bolton, is known as the Mad Bomber.
President Trump named John R. Bolton, a hard-line former American ambassador to the United Nations, as his third national security adviser on Thursday, continuing a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.
He has never known a war he didn't like, and he really is that dangerous.
The good thing about John Bolton, President Trump’s new national security adviser, is that he says what he thinks. The bad thing is what he thinks. There are few people more likely than Mr. Bolton is to lead the country into war. His selection is a decision that is as alarming as any Mr. Trump has made so far.
He has argued for attacking North Korea to neutralize the threat of its nuclear weapons, which could set off a horrific war costing thousands of lives.
He not only wants to abrogate the six-party deal that, since 2015, has significantly limited Iran’s nuclear program, he called for bombing Iran instead.
And if you don't believe that, read Bolton's own words for yourself.
The inescapable conclusion is that Iran will not negotiate away its nuclear program. Nor will sanctions block its building a broad and deep weapons infrastructure. The inconvenient truth is that only military action like Israel’s 1981 attack on Saddam Hussein’s Osirak reactor in Iraq or its 2007 destruction of a Syrian reactor, designed and built by North Korea, can accomplish what is required. Time is terribly short, but a strike can still succeed.
And don't forget to spare a thought for all of Trump's idiot supporters who believed that Trump couldn't possibly be as dangerous as Hillary Clinton...
How would those dumb deplorables like their grits and/or their children served?
Poached, grilled, or NUKED?
And yes, and I hate to say this, if Mueller or the Deep State can't save us.
Let's hope that Mother Nature can do what needs to be done.
And stop Trump as only she can...
Before that dotard maniac goes down in flames.
And takes us all with him...
