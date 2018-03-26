The Excellent But Dangerous Humiliation Of Donald Trump

Well it finally happened. Donald Trump has been humiliated beyond recognition.
And they are laughing at him all over the world.
The porn star Stormy Daniels has told her story to Anderson Cooper, and it turns out to be a combination of a low budget porn movie and The Sopranos.
Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018
I mean can you believe it? His henchmen are after the escort?
The pornographic film star Stephanie Clifford told “60 Minutes” that she struck a $130,000 deal for her silence about an alleged affair with Donald J. Trump in the final days of the 2016 campaign because she was worried about her safety and that of her young daughter.
And after smutty details like these.
Daniels said she asked Trump to take his pants down so she could spank him with a magazine with his face on the cover — and that he did so. The clip will likely be played on a cable news loop for at least the next 24 hours.
Another eyebrow-raising detail is Daniels’s claim that Trump told her “You remind me of my daughter” — presumed to be a reference to Ivanka Trump.
Boss Trump might as well be standing there in his underwear, or wearing nothing at all.
For from now on he will forever be known as the president who dropped his pants, bent over, and was spanked by a porn star with a copy of Vogue magazine, with a picture of himself on the cover.
You know, cheek to cheek, so to speak.
But although he must be fuming, or trembling in his boots, at the thought of what else Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, might have on him.
And although he must be worried about what Melania might think about all of this, because apparently she's not impressed.
Trump has been strangely silent on Twitter. And that's bad.
Very bad.
For a humiliated Trump is a dangerous Trump.
Or as Charles Blow calls him a man at war.
Some have viewed President Trump’s recent moves as a sign of rising self-assuredness in the man. I see quite the opposite.
I see a man growing increasingly irascible as his sense of desperation surges. The world is closing in on Trump and he is in an existential fight for his own survival.
This is precisely what makes him so dangerous: As the personal threat to him grows, his threat to the country grows.
He's out of his depth. He's making it up as he goes along.
“Aides said there was no grand strategy to the president’s actions, and that he got up each morning this week not knowing what he would do. Much as he did as a New York businessman at Trump Tower, Mr. Trump watched television, reacted to what he saw on television and then reacted to the reaction.”
Wrangling Senate votes is a long way from prowling for playmates. This is the big leagues and this little man is feeling the stress and strain of it.
He's a Simpsons' president...
Except that this Simpsons' president could start one or more wars, that could end up setting the planet on fire.
So although the Stormy Daniels' scandal is a small one. A story of an old pervert, a much younger woman, and some really bad sex.
If it can help bring him down as Jim Carrey thinks it could...
I say go for it. Bring him down by whatever means necessary,
Before he kills us all...
No comments:
Post a Comment