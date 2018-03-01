Thursday, March 01, 2018
Is Andrew Scheer Slowly Losing His Marbles?
Ever since the Liberal government tabled its new budget, Andrew Scheer has been looking distinctly under the weather.
Or as one might say a little less delicately, looking like a man losing his marbles.
But while we can all understand how he feels. The new budget is a masterful political document that will boost Justin Trudeau's already very good chance of winning the next election.
Scheer's behaviour can only be described as bizarre.
He's not asking any questions about the budget. All he's interested in doing is asking more questions about that fake News India story.
And in his never-ending attempts to destroy Justin Trudeau, he's now sounding like an INDIAN diplomat.
Supporting the Indian government's version of reality, rather than the one offered up by Canada's intelligence experts.
Justin Trudeau is defending his national-security adviser Daniel Jean after India publicly denied that it was behind the presence of a convicted would-be assassin during the Prime Minister's trip to the country last week.
While completely dismissing what he's calling Trudeau's "conspiracy theory."
When in fact, as even the Times of India reports, it's clear that Jaspal Atwal has a warm, very warm relationship with Indian government agencies.
So as even John Ivison can figure out, it's entirely possible that this absurd diplomatic operetta, is both a cockup AND a conspiracy.
I received a briefing from a senior security source last week (I agreed at the time to protect his anonymity and so will abide by that agreement). He did not allege the Indian government engineered Atwal’s invitations to the events in Mumbai and New Delhi. In fact, he said Sarai was the source of the invitation and either ignored Atwal’s conviction because it was 30 years old, or was unaware of his nefarious past.
But, while the security source did not suggest the Indian authorities had invited Atwal to the two Canadian government receptions, he did say it was convenient for some members of the Indian intelligence service to “stir up controversy” over Canada’s perceived softness on Sikh extremism.
And by dismissing the claim that it could be a conspiracy, Scheer could very well be aiding and abetting an attempt by a foreign government to embarrass Canada.
Working to damage his own country, just like he did when he threatened to sabotage the NAFTA negotiations...
And for the same crass political reason: Scheer's crazed desire to destroy Justin Trudeau.
Which even the old Cons at the Globe editorial board now agree, is getting out of hand.
It is telling that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't make a big deal out of the Atwal gaffe. On the contrary, he helped Mr. Trudeau end his trip on a high note by giving him a warm welcome and treating him like a valued friend.
And yet the opposition is portraying Mr. Atwal as a security threat and unapologetic terrorist, while some in India are playing his clumsy presence in Mr. Trudeau's entourage as proof that Canada is soft on Sikh nationalism.
None of those allegations is borne out by the facts. Mr. Atwal should not be on any politician's guest list, but neither is he evidence of a deeper scandal.
It will be interesting to see whether Scheer will be able to back down from this fake news scandal without looking like even more of an idiot.
Or more of a maniac...
Or more of a traitor.
But one thing is already clear.
The Cons really do hate this country.
And the best thing we can do to defend it, is to make sure we defeat them...
