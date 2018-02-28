Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Women's Budget
Of all the good things that Justin Trudeau has done since he liberated us from Stephen Harper's monstrous regime, the one thing I like the most is his support for women's rights.
For there is no bigger or better or more pressing issue than finally assuring the equality of women.
And I can never forget how the very first thing Harper did when he came to power was order that the words "women's rights" be deleted from thousands of government documents.
For it was at that very moment that I realized that he was weird and evil.
And that we were now dealing with a group of hardline Republican-style ideologues like this country had never seen before, and I have been fighting them ever since.
So I'm really happy to see that in the Trudeau government's new budget the equality of women is front and centre.
And that the budget some are calling the "women's budget" even has a purple colour that reflects that struggle.
Purple is also one of the colours worn by the women's suffrage movement of the early 20th century.
And reminds us what a long march that has been, thanks to the resistance of people like Andrew Scheer.
The creepy religious fanatic who would, if he could, send women back to a darker more brutal age, when men ruled the world unchallenged.
And women knew their place. Or else.
So it's no wonder so many of them support Justin Trudeau.
And it's not surprising that good policy is also good politics.
If not for women, Justin Trudeau's government would be in serious trouble. And not only because they comprise half the cabinet: the support of women is carrying this government through the difficult midterm portion of its mandate.
Even if this gender gap is extremely troubling.
According to the last opinion tracking by Nanos Research, the Liberals actually trail the Conservatives in support among men: 38 per cent to 33 per cent. But among women, the Liberals lead 42 per cent to 25 per cent. And the latter gap is enough to give the governing party an overall lead.
For it suggests to me that many older men in this country hate the idea of women's equality.
They don't like that damn equality, they feel threatened by the #MeToo movement.
They hate all that diversity...
And those are the real and main reasons they hate Justin Trudeau so much.
And some so violently...
For toxic Trudeau hate is a real problem in this country, and since there are so many old white men in the Con media it's not surprising that their coverage is so biased.
So that even on a CBC panel with more men than women, none of them had anything good to say about the budget's support for women's rights.
Or for that matter anything good to say about the budget.
And then they're surprised that so many progressives now call it the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation.
And the good news?
Many younger men, as well as a good number of older ones, don't feel threatened by the #MeToo movement, or want to turn the clock back to a darker age.
And when they join forces with all those angry women, who are sick of the Con media's attempts to treat them like second-class citizens. By dismissing their political opinions, never representing their views, and acting as if they didn't exist.
I'm pretty sure the Liberals can do even better than this.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 37.7 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 31.5 per cent, the NDP at 19.2 percent, the BQ at 3.8 per cent and the Greens at 6.9 per cent.
And that Justin Trudeau has nothing, or almost nothing, to worry about :
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 40.4 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (22.1%), Singh (9.5%) and May (5.6%). Twenty one per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.
The arc of justice can be a long and bumpy one, but it bends toward the light.
And for proudly standing up for women's rights, more than any other Prime Minister in Canadian history.
For being a man doing the right thing, at the right time. At last.
Justin Trudeau deserves to be the leader of this country for a good long time...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Budget 2018, Con media, Feminism, Justin Trudeau, women's rights
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Damn communist. Trying to finish what his father started. He'll be the end of Canada as we know it. In 50 years half the country will be a Chinese colony, the other half an Islamic State.ReplyDelete
Anon 11:30, He'll be the end of the fear and hate filled version of the Canada you know, not "we". That would be the one Harper tried to turn us into but was soundly rejected when we kicked his sorry ass out of 24 Sussex. Your enemy is not the brown or black person, it's the one looking back at you in the mirror.Delete
JD
Hi anon@11:30 AM...Well thanks for that, the laughs I mean. But can I ask you a question? Are you one of those angry old white men who sit on their porches in a rocking chair cradling a shotgun and shouting that kind of stuff at passing people and cars. Because if you are do you mind letting me know where you live so I can give your porch a wide berth. Thanks, and have a nice day eh?ReplyDelete
I watched that CBC panel: a bunch of dorks saying the budget was a political document. All budgets are political documents you silly people! These pundits, expecting adulation for their wisdom, showed us they have completely run out of ideas.ReplyDelete
I couldn't be happier for what JT is doing for women Simon and secondly, for what it must be doing to Andrew Schmear and his dour ilk. They couldn't even put out a statement(that I know of) praising these advances for women so their silence tells me they could care less.ReplyDelete
In regards to Rob Parker and his threat against JT I have this to say, this fuc*#r needs to see the inside of a prison...and soon.
JD
Simon on #PinkShirtDay this is what MacLean's published:ReplyDelete
The Trudeau family’s love of tyrants
Political blind spots are inevitable when you have warm thoughts for oppressors
by Mark Milke
Updated Feb 28, 2018
http://www.macleans.ca/opinion/the-trudeau-familys-love-of-tyrants/
The misogyny of the Cons and their media lapdogs is absolutely disgusting. Either they don't realize they are insulting Canadian women or they don't care. Trump is going to find out what happens when you disrespect women, and so will Andrew Scheer.ReplyDelete
I love this PM.ReplyDelete
Thanks for helping me understand why there are angry old men out there. They are the ones supporting the Rebel, and the ones who spend their days attacking Trudeau in the comments pages of newspapers. Why are they so bitter? Why do they hate women so much?ReplyDelete