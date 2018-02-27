Donald Trump: Comic Book Hero or President Chicken?

The voices in Donald Trump's head are screaming so loudly these days, he's been shooting off in all directions.
One moment he's all for raising the age limit for buying a gun, the next moment he isn't.
And of course this is just a really bad joke.
Here's the video. Trump speaking on the Parkland shooting: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too.” (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/qZaFnOlBAJ— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 26, 2018
I mean can you believe that?
Or be surprised that they were laughing at Trump's comic book courage all over the world...
With some pointing out that Trump tends to run, or slide away, when confronted by even the most feathery threat...
While others wondered whether a man who couldn't be bothered to shield his son from the rain...- - - - "I really believe I would have run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” - Trump— The Trucker Vote (@TruckersVote) February 26, 2018
See a example of his bravery below. pic.twitter.com/plHtLQeWYh
Could really be counted on to shield other kids from a hail of bullets.
While yet others, like his biographer and CNN's Don Lemon, pointed out the lengths he went to avoid getting shot at, and how much he hates the sight of blood...
And let's not forget how he once said that the way he used to sleep around, avoiding STDs was his Vietnam.
Is that the stuff of heroes, or syphilis, or what?
And the good news?
The way Bob Mueller is going after him and his associates, he'll soon be running for his life...
In a desperate attempt to avoid a long prison sentence.
While his disloyal subjects whoop and cheer.
And shout all hail President Chicken !!!
And all I can say is Trump has made an idiot out of himself again.
And we are going to pluck him, and mock him.
Until the day he is defeated....
I think you're being a bit harsh. He says he can do it, and I want to believe him. Next time there is a school shooter, fly him there and let him run in to solve the situation.ReplyDelete
/snark/
So after our soldier of misfortune, Trump, storms the building unarmed, then what? Run at the gunman while screaming and pissing his pants? Would this be his Call of Duty or should he stick to his usual Call of Booty?ReplyDelete
Knowing Trump would never have to face that scenario I suggest he test that theory of "courageousness" with something that would garner an equal result. Run out in front of a speeding dump truck. Vroom! Vroom!
JD
Lots of hate on this blog. You people need to get out more often.ReplyDelete
A Con Trumpette complaining about hate? Heal yourself before you complain about others. Simon doesn't allow the kind of violent comments you see on Con sites like the Rebel. So stop making up fake news!Delete
Just the mental image of that fat orange chicken running into a building where a crazed gunman is on the rampage is enough to blow my mind. His only hope would be if the gunman died laughing.ReplyDelete
If that doesn't work there's going to be feathers all over the place.