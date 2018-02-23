Friday, February 23, 2018
The Day the Con Media Ended Up Looking Like Idiots
As I'm sure you know, I have absolutely no respect for most of the Parliamentary press gang.
They are incredibly mediocre, gratingly provincial, almost entirely dedicated to trying to return the Cons to power, to satisfy their corporate masters.
And their coverage of Justin Trudeau's visit to India, from their perches in drab downtown Ottawa, couldn't have been more appalling and disgraceful.
For first the Con media couldn't hide their contempt for the traditional clothes Trudeau and his family wore, in an attempt to reach out to the Indian people.
Which I thought was borderline racist.
But then they probably get extra brownie points (or badly needed food and booze bucks) for going after his children...
So who knows the real reason they were so worked up?
Maybe it's just that Parliament is on a break, so there's nothing easy to write about. And their greedy and increasingly desperate bosses are still demanding stories.
More stories !!!!! More words!!!!!
Or no job, or no gruel, or no whatever...
So you can understand why the old boy's press gang went into a frenzy, when they saw this story hanging like a tiny worm from a hook.
They couldn't believe their luck. It seemed to them, at least at first, that you COULD cover India from Ottawa.
And they went for it like a starving trout goes after a big fat fly.
Again, and again, and again, and again.
And were even joined by the grubby hate monger Ezra Levant.
Who knows a story with bigot potential when he sees one.
While Andrew Coyne fired off one anti-Trudeau tweet after the other like a man possessed, or retweeted the hateful garbage of other Con media dotards.
It was a frigging frenzy, but unfortunately for the Con media they forgot to ask who was holding the rod and the line attached to the hook.
And it was left to John Ivison of all people, to remind them of the reality of India.
How did Jaspal Atwal, a man convicted of the attempted murder of an Indian politician and a former member of a banned extremist organization intent on creating a Sikh homeland by dismembering India, get into that country in the first place?
“This was not an accident,” said a senior security source within the Canadian government, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Atwal has developed links with the Indian government and his political views “have evolved” in recent years. “They no longer see him as the enemy,” said the source, who believes it is convenient for some in India’s government, if not necessarily for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to embarrass Trudeau for being soft on Sikh separatism.
Asked which part of the Indian government might be so motivated, the source said, “The intelligence service.”
Which was followed by a report from the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation, which made themselves, and the rest of the Con media look even more like idiots.
Or suckers.
And of course the other story they were flogging, the one that claimed that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shunning Trudeau, wasn't exactly strengthened when Modi tweeted this:
And it got considerably worse for the Con media, when these photos were released.
And no doubt had all of them cursing the complexity of India, and longing for the simpler days of Stephen Harper...
When they could share samosas with Boss Harper, and kiss his ass all the way to India.
And of course, happily join him when he flew across Canada on Modi's plane, and debased himself beyond recognition.
By looking like Modi's personal servant, which was far more cringeworthy than anything Justin Trudeau has so far done in India.
But then of course the Con media are bitter. They would have LOVED to have gone to India with Trudeau, like they would have done in the good old days.
But now it's the bad old days for the Con media. They're throwing interns overboard, and rationing toilet paper in the newsrooms, just to stay afloat.
So their bosses couldn't afford to send them...
And they had to cover India from Ottawa or Toronto. Sad.
And the story can be summed up like this:
The Indian Intelligence Service had an agenda.
But the Con media was only interested in destroying Justin Trudeau.
So they missed the real story, played into the hands of Hindu extremists and The Rebel bigots.
And Trudeau, and Modi, ended up looking much better than they did...
Labels: Con media, India visit, Justin Trudeau, Narendra Modi
Shameful beyond belief the press coverage of this. And its not just the Canadian Press, CNN, BBC have also grabbed on to this fake news.ReplyDelete
I just listened to Jerry Agar on 1010 and the panel concluded the trip was in Andrews words pointless. They said no trade deals were done.
Haha nice spin job you Trudeau shill. The damage has been done, this is going to cost him in the polls.ReplyDelete
Anon 9:30, Haha, have you considered becoming a Con comedian? All you need to do is stand there and say stupid things like your comment. The only drawback is that in typical Con fashion they'll be laughing at you, not with you.Delete
JD
@anon 9:30am I really don't think most people care. Especially not as long as Android Sneer keeps openly courting the neo-Nazi isolationists at Deplorebel Media, and affixing himself firmly within the Trumposphere of religious fanatics and hateful bigots. If ever he shows up at an NRA convention, there'd be more people on the Canadian Olympic abstract ice-sculpture team than cons in Parliament. It'd make Mulroney/Campbell '93 look like a landslide majority. The biggest electoral victory ever, believe me.Delete
There's a reason why the con papers are losing money. For one thing, they keep fellating each other, snarking at the prime minister out of bitterness like high school students who weren't invited to the prom (or troublemaking dunce-caps at the back of the class putting thumb tacks on the teacher's chair), and alienating the average Canadian. Whatever missteps (or misinterpreted steps) Justin makes get over-exaggerated by the jealous merchants of misery, and don't reflect the fact that most people think he's doing a pretty damn good job (especially compared to his predecessor and the lunatic south of the 49th). That lame joke about Justin throwing up in the Indian prime minister's lap (à la Bush Sr.) being christened "the greatest closing line anyone has ever written" (because Andrew Coyne is the Oracle of Delphi and final word on the subject?) is an example. 1990 called; it wants its SNL punchlines back.
Not to mention, roasting the children is lower than low, and I see this happening a lot more as the toilet-paper press keeps mainlining its own supply and has become desensitized to the gateway drug of Justin-bashing, only to move on to stronger and more damaging "stuff" in their stash: Sophie-bashing, Margaret-bashing, and now even Xavier/Ella/Hadrien-bashing -- the Fentanyl of hack "journalism." Perhaps if they smoked a bowl of sunny ways, they'd chill out and be better writers, but no. They've devolved to the level of Internet trolls, and that's a "sorry" state of affairs for journalism in any country, especially Canada.
Do you really think Canada wants to throw their Kennedy-esque, globally-minded, compassionate Jedi schoolteacher overboard in favor of a white-nationalist altar boy Crusader who'd happily sign up to be a Sith Lord in training for Darth Cheddar and Vlad Palputine the first chance he gets, thus turning Canada into a shithole country like the United States? How much are you getting in rubles to post Pravda propaganda for Papa Putin and President Pervert?
Trudeau is doing pretty well on trade deals. TPP, EU and now India. Diversity and diversification .ReplyDelete
Nice try Simon but the Fakers were faster out of the starting gate and created enough spin to suck the ?real? news in. Fortunately its only a minor skirmish in the overall scheme of things and hopefully the truth will filter through. Trudeau is correct not to propagandize the government's mission like the Harper "Canada's Action Plan" but I am disappointed that the Liberal party is not doing enough to draw these clowns out into the daylight. Whats wrong with on line videos showing clips of the Con website and asking for their platform on key issues, a W5 investigation into US, British, German election hacking, how its done, what propaganda looks like and why it is effective. Oprah style 60 min debates between supporters of various parties.ReplyDelete
Except for you and a few others it seems the great Liberal machine is sitting on their butts letting Trudeau carry the load while they wait for election time. Not a very smart strategy, in my opinion.
RT
Thank you Simon for exposing the Con Media again for what they truly are. The Parliamentary Press have become nothing better than Rebel Media. As the election gets closer and closer it seems as if they have already *circled the wagons* and will continue to spew their biased talking points.ReplyDelete