Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The Con Media Circus and the Fake India Story
As you know, I have been portraying some of our shabby Con media in traditional garb, to mock the way they covered Justin Trudeau's visit to India.
On location, from Ottawa and Toronto.
But actually I probably should have portrayed them as the latest addition to the Con clown circus.
For thanks to their orgy of bias, and their latest desperate attempt to destroy Trudeau, they managed to miss the real story.
But they did so stir up the Cons, that their creepy leader is starting to sound almost dangerous.
This raving Con dotard sounds like he has finally lost the last of his marbles.
And of course this is the absolute limit.
The hideous Con clown Candice Bergen going after Trudeau, Again. As only she can.
And also missing the story.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped Question Period on Monday as the opposition demanded proof that India was behind the presence of a convicted would-be assassin during his trip to the country last week.
"This is a very serious allegation," Tory House Leader Candice Bergen said. "What proof does the Prime Minister have that the government of India did this?"
By going to bat for India not Canada, and blowing it up into the Con version of Benghazi.
Even if all that huffing and puffing threatens to damage our budding relationship with India.
Just as Andrew Scheer was prepared to damage our relationship with the United States, at the start of the NAFTA negotiations...
For the same crass political purposes.
Because none of the elements of this Con conspiracy story make any sense, and when spun together into a giant woolly turban of a tale....
The result resembles nothing less than something Trump might obsess about, when all the paranoid voices in his head are screaming in unison.
For the following reasons, in no particular order:
(1) Jaspal Atwal is not the bugaboo terrorist the Cons are trying to make him out to be.
He was a would be terrorist thirty four years ago, when he tried to shoot an Indian diplomat visiting Canada, missed, and spent five years in jail.
But he is no longer a terrorist, even the Indian government agrees he's reformed.
Jaspat Atwal, who was at the centre of a controversy following his presence at events hosted for visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is one of the “reformed” elements in the pro-Khalistan sections of the Sikh diaspora, top government sources told The Indian Express.
Or why else would it have allowed him into that country?
Why would the former Con MP Gurmant Grewal have vouched for him?
Why is Atwal being called a "terrorist" when all he seems to be is a political groupie, whose only annoying habit seems to be his desire to get his picture taken with politicians.
Or famous people like Wayne Gretzky....
And is there a double standard in this country in the way we treat rehabilitated prisoners, with brown faces, like Atwal and Omar Khadr?
(2) You can't understand what motivated Atwal back then, or understand what's happening in India today without knowing what happened in that country in the bloody year of 1984.
When Indira Gandi's government stormed the Golden Temple to dislodge some militants occupying it, and killed hundreds and hundreds of Sikhs...
And tens of thousands of others were killed a few months later, when her Sikh bodyguards killed her, and bloody pogroms broke out all over the country.
(3) Only when you understand that, and the Indian government's growing fear of the peaceful efforts of the Sikh diaspora to investigate the government's role in those massacres, can you understand what happened to Justin Trudeau in India.
And why some elements in India wanted to send a message to him and Canada.
The problem is this: Indian elite sees any demand by Sikhs for justice over the anti-Sikh pogroms in 1984 as a sign of separatism. Last year Ontario’s state parliament passed a motion describing the events of 1984 as a “genocide” against Sikhs.
The Indian media, which largely prefers the term “riots” (as a way to continue the pretence that both Sikhs and Hindus were to blame), cited the motion as proof that Sikh separatism was growing in Canada.
They don't like the sight of so many Sikh MP's in Trudeau's government. Or for that matter the sight of this new leader...
Who at this time is banned from even visiting India.
So it's entirely plausible that some elements in India did conspire to embarrass Canada by making an issue out of Atwal's invitation to a dinner at the Canadian mission.
And by trying to amplify this shame over NOTHING, the Cons and their stooge media have only played into their hands.
And they are the ones who should be ashamed of THEMSELVES.
But of course they're not.
For while neither Andrew Coyne nor Paul Wells tweeted a word about this far more important foreign policy story.
Which truly does threaten our values, and our image in the world. And tells you all you need to know about the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer.
instead, they're both still beating their hollow drums over the nothingburger India story.
And to make matters even more alarming, Wells now seems to be looking for conspiracy theories in the vicinity of the Planet Uranus.
As only a Con stooge could...
When will they ever learn?
And how soon can we get rid of them?
End this epidemic of fake news.
And make Canada truly great again...
Thanks for burying that ridiculous story Simon. Those dumb cons and their media stooges should indeed be ashamed of themselves. Don't they do any research? What desperate losers.ReplyDelete
You think you're very clever you Liberal shill, but nobody cares what you say, and Trudeau is FINISHED!!!!!!!!!!!ReplyDelete
DREAM ON CON!!!!!!!Delete
@anon 12:04 PM -- Don't you have a Beer (or Vodka) Hall Putsch at CPAC to get to, Boris? Or a new Dana "She-Wolf of the AR-15" Loesch video to watch as you're polishing your Kalashnikov? Go home comrade, you're drunk. Vladivostok is not a riding of any province in Canada. Say hi to Czar Vladimir and the Mango Matryoshka of Mar-a-Lago, why don't ya? And don't let the door hit you where your Uncle Joe split you!Delete
The good news is Trudeau went up in this week's Nanos poll and the media is still bankrupt and begging for a bailout.ReplyDelete
We should start a boycott of the shitty media, or at least boycott stooges like Coyne, Wells, and David Akin. We should also let the Liberals know that we are against any kind of handout. To pay people to attack you is the very definition of insanity. Die Con media die.Delete
Heres another thought, the Cons are so outraged about who Trudeau meets with, then ask them why is Conrad Black in this country, a convicted fraudster who was granted Canadian residency immediately upon his release from a federal U.S. prison?? This after he renounced his Canadian citizenship in the past and dissed Canada. Seems to meet the reformacons were in power then, what happened to tough-on-crime?? When is Scheer going to demand that His Ex-Lordship be deported to Britain where he belongs?ReplyDelete
I suppose you might ask, Unknown, why Black has been here for the past two years on the Liberal government's watch. It's not hard to understand why Harper looked the other way. They were kindred spirits. I'm not sure that's the case with the Liberals although they don't seem to be particularly vexed at Black's continued sojourn here.Delete
If the Cons were the government and the Liberals or the NDP acted against the interests of Canada like the Scheer gang are doing, you can be sure the Cons would be screaming blue murder or treason !!!! They will burn down our country to try to destroy Justin Trudeau, and we must destroy them once and for all in the next election or we'll end. up as fucked up as Trump's America.ReplyDelete
That's a great breakdown of this convoluted story Simon. These Con clowns are absolute fools in their quest to attack JT and are using the Trump playbook to lie and spin their way to what they think is a victory.ReplyDelete
Once again I'll tell them that the majority of Canadians are not idiots who get their news from the Con MSM, the rebel or the CPC website.
The truth is out there and only the Con base are too stupid, gullible or just plain ignorant to look beyond the Con cocoon to find it.
Maybe someone should ask Android Sneer why he's allowed his party to be taken over by and give a friendly wink to white-nationalist terrorists at home, and apologists for them like Ezra Levant and his Team Rocket pet Pokémon, Hamish Marshall. FFS, the cons got upset when Trudeau called La Meute morons, because how dare the prime minister be impolite and hurt Nazis' pwecious widdle feewings, or not respect their point of view and "let them lead the way" like the insufferable David Brooks of NYT infamy says Democrats need to do. As for India, well, surprise, surprise, foreign policying is hard, and much more complex than the (literally) black or white simple-minded nonos of the Crapper brigade are able or willing to comprehend. Their motto seems to be: if it's white, it's all right; if it's brown, shoot it down. Has Hambone uploaded a PDF of the party's Rassenhygiene platform to the official CPC website at rebel dot media yet?ReplyDelete
Now, this Atwal guy, from what I understand, is something similar to a low-level informant, or a de-radicalization agent -- which is something that Trudeau wants to pursue in Canada, and rightly so, because it's had success in other countries. But cons don't like the idea of a successful de-radicalization approach, because fewer terrorists means less fear to sell and less money to smell. At the end of the day, though, this curry-flavored nothing-burger is really just another racist Schmear campaign to make Trudeau himself look like a "terrorist sympathizer" for taking selfies with brown people who have beards and turbans and even introducing them to Sophie and the kids. You really can't get much more craven than dragging the family into their vitriolic attacks, but apparently the cons and their acolytes love dancing the limbo like fall-down drunks at a wedding reception and asking themselves, "how low can you go?" If Wee Andy replies, "just watch me," you'll know he's about to hit rock-bottom like Wiley Coyote about to fall off a cliff.
Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised in the least if they jump the shark with greater altitude than Eddie the Eagle or Seb Toots, by accusing JT of aligning himself with "Obama bin Laden" while Ezra includes clips of the 44th president's speech before Parliament in his next unhinged YouTube rant as proof of this satanic infiltration by the Moose Limb Brotherhood. Canadian cons are as much ignorant trash as the GOP, and it's pathetic that your press appears to be a nationally monopolistic equivalent to Fox News. They distort, they divide.