The Day the NRA Killer Crazies Struck Back

At the CNN town hall the other night, Emma Gonzalez and other Parkland Massacre survivors were able to put the NRA's representative Dana Loesch on the spot.
Or tame the beast into submission.
But yesterday the NRA struck back with it's hideous leader Wayne LaPierre roaring like a maniac.
The head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, leveled a searing indictment on Thursday against liberal Democrats, the news media and political opportunists he said were joined together in a socialist plot to “eradicate all individual freedoms.”
Or a fascist.
And Dana Loesch never sounding so animal.
Many people are appalled Dana Loesch is an NRA spokesperson, but I live for it! It’s like hiring Westboro Baptist Church to do your PR. It removes all the focus-grouped polish to reveal all the hatefulness and crazy that have been there all along. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/Lc0WRmVn3S— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 22, 2018
Although as we know, Loesch is also a crazed fascist.
And when she puts it all together she can also play a mean fascist clown
Here's @NRA Spokeswoman/paid shill Dana Loesch appearing at CNN Town Hall - and in case you don't know of her work, here's one of her NRA videos.— Pin Head (@SpikedCranium) February 22, 2018
And of course I had to edit it juuuuuust a tad ;) pic.twitter.com/Rj82gQLI89
And really what are we going to do with Nana Roach and her Trump loving NRA loonies?
And all those Cons, including many in this country, who love their guns more than they love their children.
Except appeal once again to our Dutch friends and their European allies, to help fight America's Nonsensical Rifle Addiction.
And of course, support the young people and their allies in the U.S., in their struggle to defeat the NRA and Donald Trump.
Grind those bloody bastards into the ground.
And make America truly great again...
The general consensus from the viewing audience and social media users after that CNN town hall was that Loesch and Rubio came away stinking like the hog swill they roll in. Loesch got put in her place by Sheriff Scott Israel, who is not exactly a big fan of NRA-backed politicians either (to say the least), and who just recently fired a deputy for not doing enough to stop the shooter in his tracks while on a call to the school. Rubio in particular may have just "shot himself in the foot" and effectively ended his political career by looking like a craven coward with no backbone. Hopefully, enough of these driven millennials plus the Puerto Rican refugees get registered to vote and turn Florida blue, or at least a shade of indigo or fuchsia with a heavy dollop of blue.ReplyDelete
The GOP is panicking, and a cornered animal is known to spring and act irrationally when it fears even a perceived threat. That "threat" they fear most, of course, is blows to the bottom line "bleeding" their wallets dry. The NRA has become a toxic brand, and several major corporations are cutting ties with them -- rental cars, credit cards, FedEx -- it's kind of sad, but Corporate America's opinion carries more weight than the American people, in particular America's children. But as long as they're on the right side of history and against the GOP's merchants of murder, I say politics can take in strange bedfellows in unlikely arrangements all it likes.
I hope this ends up being a wave that turns the tide permanently against guns, period, that they become as embarrassing and unacceptable to support the use, ownership, sale, advertisement, or manufacture of as cigarettes or child pornography. I hope the NRA ends up being viewed in the company of NAMBLA and the KKK as a group that no one of any human decency wants to admit ever having belonged to. It took a youth movement in the 1970s to amend the constitution by adding the 26th. With any luck, plus the concerted energy of a massive get-out-the-vote and public demonstration effort, the youth movement in the 2010s will amend the constitution by repealing the Second. The kids are bigly good with the cyber. Let's hope they can reboot the system and delete bad lines of code.
as long as there is a second amendment, no hopeReplyDelete
Steve:Delete
The second amendment allows for a "well regulated militia " in other words ... the National Guard. One simple court ruling will fix things.