Friday, March 02, 2018
The Day Putin Told Trump The Bromance Is Over
It was never as torrid an affair as many people imagined. The two political thugs were forced to admire each other from afar.
Thank goodness.
But it was an affair. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin slathered praise all over each other.
While I, like so many others I'm sure, just hoped that the two men would stare into each others eyes, and agree to NOT blow us up.
And of course Trump assured us that if anyone could make a deal with Putin he could, because he knew more about diplomacy than the diplomats. Or was it the generals?
But sadly, and as usual, he was wrong.
And now this bully bromance could end really badly. Not with a whimper, but a bang or a BOOM.
And so much for Trump's boyfriend.
Deploying emotional language and an animation of a cruise missile streaking toward North America, Russian President Vladimir Putin used an annual speech to his nation on Thursday to claim Russia was developing new nuclear weapons that he said could overcome any U.S. missile defenses.
“No one listened to us,” Putin said. “Listen to us now.”
For that sounds ominous, this is alarming enough.
For the first time, Putin claimed that Russia had successfully tested nuclear-propulsion engines that would allow nuclear-tipped cruise missiles and underwater drones to travel for virtually unlimited distances and evade traditional defenses.
These stealthy underwater drones are the stuff of nightmares...
With their ability to creep up undetected to the North American coast line, and blow every city from Vancouver to San Francisco out of the water, or into the water.
What this analyst has to say is chilling:
An independent Russian military analyst, Alexander Golts, said that weapons experts he had spoken to after the speech “were all in shock, as was I.”
“This is the start of a new Cold War,” Golts said. “This is an effort to scare the West.”
And as if all of that wasn't bad enough, now we also have to worry about how Trump might react to Putin's belligerent language.
Especially since if you take a closer look at that animation...
It's clear that the missiles are aimed at the central part of Florida.
Which includes Palm Beach, the home of Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
So I can only imagine what he would have to say about that...
And the really good news?
I don't have to imagine what many Americans are going to think, when it dawns on them that the same gang that helped Trump win, is now threatening to exterminate them.
There's going to be hell to pay.
It will increase the odds that Trump will be impeached...
And if we're lucky by the time Mueller and/or the angry mob is finished with Trump.
There won't be much left of him.
And if we're not lucky, there won't be much left of us either.
Praise the Lord.
Or duck and cover.
The Cold War is back again....
