Andrew Scheer's Totally Insane Visit to Britain

It's a horrible image, and a scary one. Andrew Scheer wandering around in the ruins of post-Brexit Britain.
Wearing his Brexit hat, and celebrating what he calls its "newfound independence."
While posing as our next Prime Minister.
And claiming he's there to lay the groundwork for a free trade deal.
Andrew Scheer is off to London to start laying the groundwork for his pledge to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom should he become prime minister.
Even though the Trudeau government is already doing that, as the Minister of International Trade gleefully reminded him.
.@AndrewScheer we have a deal, it's called #CETA. I have met my counterpart several times to discuss continuity, stability and predictability. Sounds like you need a brief, give me a call anytime. https://t.co/FYVu5iJ0f7 #cdnpoli— François-P. Champagne 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 6, 2018
Which made what Scheer's flack had to say sound totally ridiculous.
"It's important for us to show Canadians that we actually have a better plan to combat U.S. protectionist policies," said Scheer spokesman Jake Enwright.
Or as our ghastly Con Trumpkins like to say, sound like "FAKE NEWS !!!!!"
But then Scheer is not there to work on any deal. He's there to try to attract some attention away from Justin Trudeau's far more important negotiations with Donald Trump.
Which Scheer knows can only make Trudeau look good.
And to pose, like his fallen master Stephen Harper did, as a Great Economist Leader.
Which couldn't be more hilarious, since Scheer was and remains a giddy Brexit booster.
Who preached the Gospel of Brexit like only a religious fanatic could.
Far be it from me to tell Britons how to decide their future, but, as a former speaker of the House of Commons in Canada, I had a unique vantage point from which to witness the democratic gifts the British people gave the world: responsible government, the Westminster parliamentary system, ordered liberty and the common law.
It’s a powerful intellectual and political inheritance that has served free people around the world very well for more than 800 years and will provide a solid foundation for the future, if Britons choose to leave the EU. And, in my humble opinion, they should, as what’s at stake is nothing less than the basic principles of self-determination, subsidiarity and economic dynamism.
And still believes in it, even though most sane people in Britain now consider Brexit to be an absolute disaster...
Which despite Theresa May's desperate attempt to put the best possible light on it, is an economic and social catastrophe.
The gaunt post-Brexit future towards which May is stubbornly leading us will make Britain a poorer, meaner, lonelier and shabbier place, hostile to immigrants yet badly in need of their skills, struggling to maintain its trade across the barriers we ourselves erected, and exploited by the world’s big economies whose governments and multinationals, imposing unequal trade treaties, will take what they want and leave the rest.
And so much for Andrew Scheer as a Great Economist Leader.
But why was he so eager for Britain to break away from the EU in the first place?
Answer: so it could sever its relationship with the European Court of Justice, that among other things guaranteed the human rights of women, workers, and LGBT people.
Which also explains why Jason Kenney was such an eager Brexiteer...
For as we all know, religious fanatics and bigots of a feather flock together.
And this is the bottom line:
Andrew Scheer is in politics for all the wrong reasons. His hidden agenda would shred our precious Canadian values.
And he is, and will always be, unfit to be Prime Minister...
Democracy is a joke in the UK.ReplyDelete
Hi Steve...the Cons are indeed making a mockery out of democracy. But the good news is that the progressive parties including my favourites the SNP should be able to boot the Tories out of power in the next election....Delete
Our corrupt MSM will declare the trip a smashing success before he even takes off.ReplyDelete
They've probably already made up fake news that he's going to be best man at Harry and Meghan's wedding. 'Course, that wouldn't exactly make Uncle Donald happy. He still thinks he's got a chance at becoming the King of England. I suppose Andy will just have to settle for Lord Conman dispatching his loyal scribes to pen an op-ed declaring him the Archbishop of Canterbury, while Sean Hannity anoints him pope after seeing coal stacks firing from the hood of a Three Percenter's pickup truck, and we commoners simultaneously guffaw and retch in unison as both wannabe emperors reveal themselves in the nude. That's gotta count for indecent exposure even in a relatively progressive place like Canada, right?Delete
HI anon@10:31 AM...it will be very interesting to see how the Con media cover this visit, after their disgraceful coverage of Justin Trudeau's visit to India. Trudeau at least came back with a billion dollar deal, Scheer will come back with nothing after a visit which is essentially a four-day photo-op. However, if the Con media exhibit a double standard, we'll just have to cover the visit ourselves. I'm looking forward to that...😎Delete
Hi Jackie...I'm not a huge supporter of the monarchy, but if Scheer tries to win some votes by forcing himself into some photo op with Harry and Meghan I will complain loudly, because they are too nice to pose for a selfie with Scheer. I am hoping though that he has a great photo-op with the ghastly Boris Johnson, because those two are made for each other...😼Delete
Scheer needs to brush up on his history. Britain hasn't been around for 800 years. The Act of Union dates from 1707, so Scheer is only off by about 500 years.ReplyDelete
800 years ago, the British Isles were a forgotten medieval feudal backwater wracked by civil war, and lagging far behind the technological, scientific and artistic standards of China and the Muslim world. Much of the "powerful intellectual and political inheritance" Scheer speaks of comes much later from the Scottish Enlightenment of the 18th and 19th centuries. It was thinkers like David Hume, Adam Smith and others who influenced the founders of the US and Canada.
Of course, Scheer likely has a special place in his heart for a religious fanatic like Oliver Cromwell. But even Cromwell didn't raise his ugly head until the 17th century, so again, Scheer is way off on his timeline. Sad.
Will he be visiting only the Sassenach, or also inflicting himself on the Celtic nations?Delete
Hi anon@10:40...thank you for your comment, I enjoyed it a lot. Especially the part about the Scottish Enlightenment which many people don't know about. Just because my ancestors were bloodthirsty, hairy and very scary highland warriors, doesn't mean we were ALL like that. 😉Delete
But yes, Oliver Cromwell would be a religious fanatic Scheer could relate to, even if he got his timeline wrong. But as I pointed out in my post, his enthusiastic support for Brexit was for all the wrong reasons, and is just another example of Scheer putting his extreme religious beliefs before the values of our secular society....
Hi Lagatta....I sincerely hope that he remains with the Sassenachs, and doesn't force himself on Scotland. I doubt he would dare, because the Scots have no time for Trump sympathizers and leaders of racist parties. And should he turn up in a city like Edinburgh he would literally be chased out like people like Nigel Farage was when he dared show his face during the Brexit campaign...Delete
WTF!ReplyDelete
Hi Kathleen...goodness what language, I'm shocked. 😳 However, I understand why you would be shocked by Scheer's absurd safari to London. He complains about Trudeau's trip to India being just a photo-op, only to go on a trip which is part fraud, and all photo-op. What?Delete
Trump, Kenney, Ford, and Scheer all in power at the same time. Simon's head is going to blow up.ReplyDelete
Anon 12:35, or as my head just did, explode in laughter at the 4 meatheads you just listed.Delete
JD
And of course, that's all you cons care about is "making libs' heads blow up," rather than actually offering substantive policy proposals for the benefit of everyone rather than just your narrow constituency of frustrated white tiki bros, rich old white guys with vested interests, and warped, regressive "Christians" who would get thrown out of the temple for following the exact opposite of what your prophet told you to do. You don't care about Canadians any more than the Republicans care about Americans. You only care about "winning" as a team sport by whatever means possible: dirty tricks, lies, fanning the flames of hatred and manufactured grievance against "the other." You rig the game in your favor because you refuse to play fair.Delete
Obama was so right. You know that your time is up and so you cling to guns, God, and [hatred of] gays because you've got nothing else to bring to the table. To paraphrase PMJT, not to get all science fiction-y on you, but you cons are a waste of space and time. And with apologies to Dylan Thomas, you "rage, rage against the 'dying of the white'." Because you're spoiled brats who ignored that lesson in kindergarten to learn how to share, and believe that not having the sole perch to look down on and kick everyone else means you're in the midst of an existential crisis. Or you were home-schooled, and mommy changed your diaper and breastfed you until "graduation" and now you're angry that the rest of the world doesn't cater to you in the same way. B-O-O, H-O-O. Perhaps you didn't get the memo. We're mad as hell and we're not going to take this anymore.
Get lost, con. Get the hell out of Canada, the hell out of the USA, and go suck on Uncle Vlad's teat in Moscow or wherever lies the fungus-covered rock that you crawled out from under. Your kind lost bigly to the original antifa in 1945, and it's not going to win ever again. Whatever battles you score points on in the short-term will pale in comparison to the arc of justice winning the war. Tide comes in, tide washes you out. You can't explain that. But you can't fight it either, Canute the Brute.
Hi anon@12:35 PM...I don't know about my head blowing up, but I should sue you. When I read your comment I laughed so hard I think I ruptured myself. 🤕Delete
So all I can say is that Trump might be in the White House now, but he will soon be in the Big House. Kenney might or might not win, but if he does he'll probably be the last Con to rule that province. Doug Ford might win the Con leadership race in Ontario, but the fact that I'm hoping he does, should tell you how I feel about his chances of becoming Premier. And lastly, and leastly, there's Scheer who I suggest has a better chance of becoming the next Pope, than he does of becoming the next Prime Minister. So please, don't raise your hopes too high, or I fear you might have a rude awakening, or hit the ground with a sickening thud. A new progressive age is coming, and this time we won't be taking any prisoners...👮🏻
Hi JD....as I told anon@12:35 PM...my reaction was similar to yours. Except that mine was on a time delay. For about ten seconds I stared at that list with my mouth open thinking what a hole or a swamp we'd be living in if all those Cons were in power at the same time. But then, just as I was turning blue, I started breathing again and laughed until it hurt...😀Delete
Wow. One Ipshit Reid poll in his favour and Schmear's already pretending to be PM. As for his "unique vantage point", I don't think having Harper's butt crack in his face for 10 years would qualify as that. As well, his crack about the democratic gifts Britain gave us would be sincere if he and Harper hadn't desecrated each and every one of them during their dictatorship.ReplyDelete
I believe he's ingratiating or better yet, inflicting himself upon Britain in the way you've said Simon, for all the wrong, insidious reasons.
By the time we go to the polls and the way things are headed in Britain, Scheer's cheers for Brexit will most likely resonate as the utterings of an amateurish fool who should have kept his mouth shut and is obviously just not ready.
JD
So Simon, who is paying for Scheer's trip to the UK? With such a huge family how can he afford to go. RGReplyDelete
Putin?Delete
At least his poor wife gets a break...ReplyDelete
This shït-disturbing prat is sabotaging and undermining Canada's relationship with Britain and with the E.U., to no one's benefit but himself, his rabid isolationist base, and whatever dark-money forces are bankrolling his campaign. I suppose given his support of "separatist" and "nationalist" movements like the Moscow-hatched clusterfück that was Brexit, someone ought to ask him his feelings on Québec? Does he want an October Crisis for May sweeps? "Terrific ratings, the most incredible ratings..." For that matter, how about Kurdistan? Or the Palestinians? Or the Khalistani faction in India that he was so ready to jump on Trudeau about??? Or is he only keen on "separatism" or "self-determination" when it's of the Anglo-Caucasian, "old-stock Canadians" sort? Not all *exits are created equal, so what would be his response to Gandhi in 1947 versus Jefferson Davis in 1865? Is he going to back an Albexit if his buddy Kenney brings it up? Good ol' Jason, cutting Canada in half with his chainsaw pulled from the tar-soaked depths of Crystal Lake...ReplyDelete
Scheer is a grandstanding egotist who doesn't know fuddle-duddle about foreign policy, domestic policy, or any policy whatsoever, besides that which Margaret Atwood wrote about as a warning to be avoided but he considers a how-to manual. He cares not a whit about Canada, but just wants to break stuff because he hates Trudeau — and so does the celebrity stalker Levant, the evil puppeteer with his greasy hand up Andy's rear end. Backstabbers, the whole lot of them. Lock him up, lock him up, lock him up! He is the poster boy of the Rebel scum Reform Alliance and therefore a traitor! Take him away!
Yes lets bring back the good old colonial days! A place in history where men were white men and everyone else damn well knew their place. Based on a recent conservation with my daughter, as women expand their influence in traditional male hangouts soon the the only safe place for a man is going to be in the kitchen or the laundry room. Scheer and company are the only hope we have of reversing this dire future. (sic)ReplyDelete
RT
The trip might be good for Scheer. Let him see, first hand, a Tory leader self-immolating, her party in chaos, the Euros poking her through the bars of her cage with a sharp stick.ReplyDelete