Friday, March 23, 2018
Doug Ford and the Tin-Pot Northern Trump
I'm always glad to get back to Canada, even after the shortest trips abroad. Especially at this time of the year, when if you bundle up it almost feels like Spring in The Great White North.
And at Sugar Beach in my neighbourhood, if you've got a good imagination, you can almost dream of summer.
But this time it seems different, there's a chill in the air, and I can't help thinking I must be crazy to be living in Ontario.
Where, as I'm sure you know, a scary ape is running wild.
And even though the Fordzilla is a nasty brutish beast, many in the province where I live want to make him the Premier of a majority government.
Believing he would be more "accountable." than Kathleen Wynne, and that the economy sucks.
When in fact Doug Meat Loaf Ford has only ever been accountable to his crime family.
In the 1980s, anyone wanting to buy hashish had to know where to go. And in central Etobicoke, the wealthy Toronto suburb where Mayor Rob Ford grew up, one of those places was James Gardens.
The biggest thing he has ever run was that alleged drug dealing operation.
"Most people didn't approach Doug looking for product. You went to the guys that he supplied. Because if Doug didn't know you and trust you, he wouldn't even roll down his window," Justin said.
And the economy isn't sucking, it's booming.
Ontario’s economy is growing at a healthy clip, outpacing all G7 nations, according to the province’s second quarterly public accounts.
But sadly, with all that fake news, it won't be long before the whole world starts wondering whether Canada is about to elect a tin-pot northern Trump.
Or whether the people of Ontario are too dumb to realize the threat they are facing.
Mr. Ford’s sweep in as quiet and stable a place as Ontario points to a broader global crisis from which apparently there is no escape. Conservatism is no longer a political ideology in the recognized sense, but a repository of loathing and despair.
It’s where people thrust their hatred of modernity — of globalism and multiculturalism and technocratic expertise, but also of the democracy that fostered those systems in the first place.
By giving high office to buffoons, by choosing thugs as their representatives and by reveling in nastiness for its own sake, the Conservative brand now is principally a marker of contempt for political order itself.
Too dumb to realize that the enemy is at the gate.
Which reminds me...just down the street from where I live there is a tunnel that street cars enter to get to Union Station.
And all the signs in the world can't stop one idiot driver after the other from driving into that tunnel, getting stuck, and blocking it.
Which is why this cartoon reflects exactly how I feel...
There is no cure for that kind of ignorance.
You vote for an ape, you get what you deserve.
And the good news?
There is still a lot of time for sanity to prevail.
And if or when the beast goes down.
It's going to be better than King Kong....
Labels: Con clowns, Doug Ford, Ford Nation, The Bestiality of Ford, Trump North
