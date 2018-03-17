Saturday, March 17, 2018
Donald Trump and the Madness in the White House
It's a scary sight, but the Trump White House is starting to look a lot like the last days in the Fuhrer bunker.
With the Orange Fuhrer raging like a madman, and firing people left and right.
Everybody in that sweaty bunker wondering who is next?
And nobody able to feel safe.
Not even his national security adviser General H.R.McMaster.
Three people close to Mr. Trump said that he has concluded that he should remove General McMaster, but he has not disclosed when he will do it and who he will appoint as Mr. McMaster’s successor.
Who apparently ended up on John "The Iceman" Kelly's hit list for having encouraged Trump to whack Rex Tillerson.
The four officials said that Mr. Kelly had become increasingly angry at what he viewed as General McMaster’s prolonged effort to undermine Rex W. Tillerson, whom Mr. Trump fired as secretary of state this week.
And let's just hope that McMaster is not replaced by John Bolton.
If General McMaster does depart the White House, the name most often mentioned as a replacement has been John R. Bolton, a hawkish former ambassador to the United Nations whom Mr. Trump likes seeing on television.
Because Bolton is not just a hawk, he's a maniac
And if he ever gets to whisper or bellow into Trump's ear, the U.S. will be at war with Iran sooner rather than later.
Bolton has repeatedly called for military intervention in Iran, saying that "we need to bring that regime down." While criticizing President Barack Obama for the Iran deal, Bolton claimed, “If we had a real president,” the U.S. could “overthrow” the Iranian government.
Or China or North Korea.
Bolton has advocated a strike-first policy on North Korea and has pushed for military intervention over diplomacy. Bolton has, on more than one occasion, made the case for “striking North Korea first.”
So nobody is safe, not even Kelly...
Mr. Kelly himself is also on thin ice, according to officials in the White House. He is said to have angered the president by privately saying “no” to the boss too often.
But then who can be surprised?
When Hope Hicks, Trump's favourite adviser, and the only one who could control him, announced she was leaving about two weeks ago...
Because she could see where all of this was going.
The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has subpoenaed the Trump Organization in recent weeks to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, according to two people briefed on the matter. The order is the first known instance of the special counsel demanding records directly related to President Trump’s businesses, bringing the investigation closer to the president.
And then late last night, as if to prove her right, came word of another firing.
And this had to be the most diseased.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday night fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a little more than 24 hours before McCabe was set to retire — a move that McCabe alleged was an attempt to slander him and undermine the ongoing special counsel investigation into the Trump campaign.
A decent man fired a day before he was to retire, for all the wrong reasons.
“The big picture,” McCabe said, “is a tale of what can happen when law enforcement is politicized, public servants are attacked, and people who are supposed to cherish and protect our institutions become instruments for damaging those institutions and people.”
By a bully who clearly enjoys inflicting pain on others.
And really what more can anyone say?
Except that the White House is now a freak show.
We are all in terrible danger.
And nobody will be safe until the bestial Trump is deposed, by whatever means necessary.
And sent to the place where he belongs...
Labels: Donald Trump, The Madness of Trump, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, The Trump White House
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment