Monday, March 19, 2018
Donald Trump Goes After Robert Mueller
There is no man Donald Trump fears more than Robert Mueller, the special counsel who could have him evicted from the White House, and even sent to the Big House.
He's the recurring nightmare who makes Trump wake up screaming.
Which explains why until this weekend, the cowardly Trump hadn't dared criticize him.
But after whacking Andrew McCabe, the deputy FBI director, one day before he was due to retire, Trump is in a frigging frenzy.
And now he's going after Mueller, like a maniac, or a werewolf...
And even Republicans are freaking out.
President Trump on Sunday abandoned a strategy of showing deference to the special counsel examining Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, lashing out at what he characterized as a partisan investigation and alarming Republicans who feared he might seek to shut it down.
“If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, because we’re a rule-of-law nation,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an ally of the president, said on “State of the Union” on CNN.
And with good reason.
For if Trump did fire Mueller, many Republicans would be forced to demand his impeachment, which at the very least would blow the Republican's chances of winning the mid-term elections right out of the water.
There would be massive protests in the streets...
And even many of Trump's supporters would start to wonder why he seems to anxious to hide any collusion with the Russians.
When Putin's thugs are accused of poisoning people in Britain. And Russian hackers are threatening to leave North America in the dark.
And what might happen when he meets with the North Koreans.
And here's what I think.
I think Trump is almost done, and that we are closer the end than the beginning.
He is going to wear his treason.
And it will be the end of him...
