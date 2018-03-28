Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Lisa Raitt and the Con Losers
Nine years ago I made a short YouTube video called Lisa and the Losers. And I must say Lisa Raitt hasn't changed a bit.
She's on another losing streak, and it could be her worst.
First she lost the race to replace Stephen Harper. Who she had tried so hard to impress.
Then she lost her chance to run for the leadership of the Ontario PC party.
So she became co-chair of the Caroline Mulroney campaign, only to lose AGAIN !!!!
And now, sadly, she may be losing control of herself.
For what else can explain the aggressive and very rude way she went after Mark Kennedy, the Liberal House Leader's Communications Director?
For no sane reason.
And then, as if that wasn't bad enough, what else can explain the way she went after poor Bill Morneau, first accusing him of trying to buy votes.
"Aren't you just buying votes, minister? Isn't that what this whole budget is about?" Raitt demanded.
And then accusing him of calling her a "neanderthal."
Morneau seemed taken aback by Raitt's line of questioning.
"I actually find your line of questioning to be offensive," he said, adding that he and the government "absolutely believe" that promoting women into positions of leadership is a key to a successful economy.
"We will drag along the Neanderthals who don't agree with that and that will be our continuing approach," he added, in apparent reference to Conservatives.
"I'm not a Neanderthal," retorted Raitt.
Even though he hadn't.
Only to make herself AND her leader Andrew Scheer look like idiots.
Especially since Scheer used the occasion to go after the CBC, for not reporting what hadn't happened.
But of course, Raitt's record as a loser goes back almost a decade, when as Minister of Natural Resources in ONE week in June 2009 she was asked to resign for TWO different reasons.
First, for losing some secret nuclear documents.
And blaming her young aide instead of herself...
Which wasn't very feminist eh?
And then only five days later, being asked to resign again.
After being caught trying to make political hay out of a shutdown at the Chalk River nuclear facility, which had caused a critical shortage of medical isotopes.
By calling cancer "sexy."
Natural Resources Minister Lisa Raitt is again at the heart of a raging controversy after she disparaged Health Minister Leona Aglukkaq and called the medical isotope shortage a "sexy" issue on a newly unsealed audio tape.
On the tape, Raitt said the medical isotope shortage has been a difficult political issue "because it's confusing to a lot of people." However, Raitt added: "But it's sexy ... Radioactive leaks. Cancer."
Which as I reported at the time had cancer victims and others all over the country calling for her dismissal in the name of human decency.
And is when I made this tape to try to get her to do the right thing...
She didn't of course, she never does.
But did you notice the "adoring gaze" she had for Harper?
Life is ironic isn't it?
But Lisa is still a loser. She is clearly losing control of herself.
And the sooner she retires the better...
