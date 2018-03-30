Friday, March 30, 2018
Why Doug Ford Must Never Become Premier
As you probably know, I honestly believe that Doug Ford is unfit to lead anything, let alone the province of Ontario.
And that if that brutish Con clown ever does become Premier, he might bring down the whole country.
While making us look like Trumpland North, just smaller and even more ignorant.
So the rest of the civilized world can laugh at us, and think of Canada, again, as a primitive place populated by rubes and rednecks.
Not the cool place they thought we were, briefly.
For sadly Ford really doesn't know anything about anything, and he just proved that again.
By claiming Ontario could save money, by cutting the CBC's funding.
The new leader of Ontario’s PCs thinks he can cut funding for something Ontario doesn’t actually pay for?
Responding to Ontario’s 2018 budget Wednesday, Doug Ford raised fresh questions about his basic understanding of the issues when he offered reporters a nonsensical suggestion about how he could save Ontario money: cut funding for the CBC.
Only problem with that idea? The Province of Ontario doesn’t fund the CBC – that’s the federal government’s job.
Yup. It's THAT bad. If he loses a few more IQ points we will have to water him.
Before he sets the whole country on fire...
And the good news?
Whatever happens, Ford is going to drag down Andrew Scheer. They both share the same Trump-like policies, simple and bestial.
They are both trying to conceal their ties to religious fanatics and right-wing extremists.
Citing a story first reported by PressProgress, Queen’s Park Today’s Allison Smith questioned Ford about his interview with a social conservative group, floating the idea of giving parents new powers to block pregnant teens from accessing safe abortion services.
Ford’s policy would be likely unconstitutional, violate doctor-patient confidentiality rules and expose pregnant teenagers to violence.
But when pressed on the issue, Smith says Ford lied to reporters and blamed it on a “gotcha question” from the CBC – to be clear, Ford made the promise in an interview with a hardline right-wing anti-abortion group, not the CBC.
They both lie like Trump.
And like Ford, Scheer also wants to bleed the CBC to death...
As I pointed out yesterday.
Which should make it really easy to understand where both men are coming from, and what they might do to the Canada we know and love.
So with a little bit of luck both Con clowns will go down.
One after the other...
