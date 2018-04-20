Friday, April 20, 2018
The Day the Con Media Exposed Its Shameful Bias
When Doug Ford announced that his campaign bus would not be followed by another one carrying the media, there was a chorus of complaints.
But as I wrote the other day, Team Harper is running the Ford campaign.
And it seems that the situation is even worse than most had imagined.
For while the Harperites are trying to limit access to Ford, as they did when they were working for Great Fallen Leader.
It appears they are travelling around with at least one media organization in their pocket.
It would have to be the trashy tabloid the Toronto Sun.
A three-page document shared with us by a tipster outlines what appear to be the Sun’s plans for covering the upcoming provincial election. It is headed, appropriately, “Toronto Sun Provincial Election Plans,” and sets out a detailed strategy to take on the Liberals.
It couldn't be a more outrageous example of the Con media's political bias.
And this kind of garbage couldn't be more reactionary:
No government in the history of Ontario has done more to undermine diversity than Ontario’s Liberals. Although they routinely virtue signal their good intentions, Ontario has never been more divided. Instead of focusing on those things we have in common, this government practices race, gender and sexual politics for ideological and political gain.
Or more bigoted.
But while some members of the media have criticized this blatant bias...
None of Postmedia's columnists like John Ivison or Andrew Coyne have bothered to write a line about the corruption in their own company...
Which tells you all you need to know about them, and Paul Godfrey's morally depraved media organization.
But then of course I suppose we shouldn't be surprised, when Godfrey has made his bias clear before.
Kory Teneycke, Ford's campaign manager, spent years working for Sun TV News.
And the Toronto Sun's editor-in-chief Adrienne Batra was once Rob Ford's press secretary.
But it is all more evidence of what can only be described as a conspiracy to elect Cons in this country.
It tells us that the Con media in this country is slowly but surely destroying our democracy.
And above all it makes it only too obvious, that the sooner Postmedia is dead and buried the better...
Boycott the Toronto Sun.
Defeat Team Harper and this political thug.
Before he corrupts us further...
Labels: Con media, Doug Ford, Ontario Election 2018, Postmedia, Toronto Sun
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment