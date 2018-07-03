Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Time To Take A Break From What Our Country Has Become
I've been trying to get away from the heat, and the crowds on the waterfront where I live, by heading out to the quietest and coolest part of the lake.
But while that works relatively well, there is something else I can't get away from no matter how far I go, or how hard I try.
And that's the stench of the Canadian political scene.
For this is what the Cons, dirty old men, and other toxic Trudeau haters, have done to our country.
And it stinks to high heaven.
But luckily it's time to head off for my annual return to the Scottish highlands I know so well.
Where the air is always clean and fresh, and even the Cons are half human.
And although I was dismayed to find out the other day that Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland when I'm there.
As I wrote on Twitter that's not necessarily a totally bad thing...
But most of the time I'll just be taking it easy, recharging my batteries for the battles ahead.
So I'll have some time to blog, and you can also follow my adventures on Twitter.
Even though in the little highland town where my parents live, dolphin watching is one of the only exciting things that happen...
Along with the highland games that I participate in each year.
But after all the excitement, and all the nasty things that have happened recently in Canada and the United States.
The sound of the bagpipes, and the sound of the North Sea waves crashing on the beach is going to seem like heaven to me...
Have a great July everybody.
Try to stay cool, and get ready for the battles ahead.
For we really have to start cleaning up our country.
And taking out the trash...
Labels: Canada, Con Canada, Scotland
