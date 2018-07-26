Thursday, July 26, 2018
Michelle Rempel and the Racist Cons
Michelle Rempel likes to pose as the political equivalent of Little Miss Muffet. A tiny shining light of decency in a world full of nasty scary spiders.
Liberal spiders who are always attacking her, or discreetly suggesting she's a drunk. And Con spiders who won't recognize her "greatness" or make her their leader.
And while I don't expect that to change, since she does like to scream about EVERYTHING.
She can forget about the decency part.
For now she and her ghastly Cons are the ones who trying to scare Canadians, with this brutish attack ad.
Which reveals the true nature of our bestial Cons.
And how far they are willing to go to distort reality...
Or lie like thieves over and over again.
In their never ending attempts to corrupt this country and its precious Canadian values.
As Andrew Scheer's "shadow immigration minister" Rempel should have taken responsibility for that filthy attack ad.
And the fact that she didn't is just more evidence of what a coward she is.
One who blocks anyone who doesn't agree with her.
And her screeching claims that the situation at the border is a "crisis" created by the Liberals shows how low she and her ghastly Cons have fallen.
The Conservative Party position on the influx of asylum seekers along the Quebec border is that the Liberal government created a “crisis” and are now "without a plan” to fix it.
Every word of that position is wrong. The Trudeau government has not handled the border file perfectly, but the Conservatives are overreaching wildly in their critique.
Justin Trudeau didn't create the migrant surge with this tweet.
The suggestion is absurd on its face, considering the overall contrast between the Trump administration’s virulent hostility to immigrants on the one hand and Canada’s longstanding global reputation as a haven for immigrants on the other.
All Trudeau did was reaffirm our precious Canadian values, the ones that set us apart from the monstrous regime of Donald Trump.
The fact that Rempel doesn't understand that, and that Andrew Scheer didn't fire her, shows that both have no respect for those values.
And that they are nothing less than traitors, and unfit to govern this country.
You know, when I returned to Canada and found out that our shabby Trumplings had got away with that grotesque racist ad, I was shocked and disgusted and wondered what is happening to this country.
But at least there is this:
Nobody can now deny that the Cons would sell us out to Donald Trump, and that they must be defeated if our Canada is to survive.
And Michelle Rempel can no longer pose as our Little Miss Muffet, and cry spider!!!
For she has become a spider herself...
