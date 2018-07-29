Sunday, July 29, 2018
Why All Decent Canadians Should Help Bring Down Doug Ford
I suppose we should be grateful that Doug Ford looks like what he is, a caricature of a Premier.
A man so dumb and bestial it's hard to believe that he is the leader of Canada's most powerful province.
And of course nobody should be surprised that he would act like a dictator, and slash the size of Toronto's City Council.
For that's what you get when you vote for a Con ape, who would spit in the face of Canada's largest city.
Doug Ford’s out-of-nowhere plan to cut Toronto city council in half amounts to spitting in the face of the city and its voters. Make no mistake: this is an act of supreme contempt for all of us, the people of Toronto.
It's an assault on democracy, and Ford and his Harperite handlers must be resisted by whatever means necessary.
This new government is off to a shaky start, and this is the worst move of all so far. It makes a mockery of Ford’s promise to be governing “for the people,” and the people must tell him and his government that they won’t stand for it.
And not just because of that fascist behaviour, but also because of the other monstrous things he has done since he assumed office.
Like scrapping Ontario's cap and trade program, and cancelling a wind turbine project just weeks away from completion.
Even though those giant steps backwards could cost taxpayers billions, and even as the planet burns.
Or scrapping a sex-ed program in Ontario schools, to pleasure his rabid religious base.
Even if that could cost the lives of LGBT students.
The cowardly bully, who would bathe in the blood of children.
The callous maniac who would slash mental health funding at a time when it is desperately needed.
The low life bigot whose victory has encouraged his friend, the grotesque white supremacist Faith Goldy, to run for Mayor of Toronto.
No doubt to see if she can degrade the office of mayor, as much as ape Ford is degrading the office of Premier by pleasuring his alt-right supporters.
And as for his ridiculous slogan "For the People," ask yourself whether this official Ontario government announcement sounds like the voice of the people?
Or the voice of Big Brother?
Finally, let us never forget that that the brutish Ford is a creature of the Harperite cult, who ran his campaign and are now running his government.
And the decision to slash and burn Toronto's City Council is also their way of getting back at the city they could never conquer, and never will.
Which means that unless Ford is discredited, debased, and eventually defeated or forced to resign, the Con cancer could spread to other provinces.
As he joins with other political thugs like Jason Kenney and Andrew Scheer to destroy this country and its values.
So wherever you live in Canada, in the name of human decency.
All should join the battle to bring the ape man down...
