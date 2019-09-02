Greta Thunberg and the Misogyny of the Climate Change Deniers

A few days ago I wrote a post about the young activist Greta Thunberg after she completed her amazing voyage across the Atlantic.
Only to find myself having to delete one disgusting comment after the other.
And discover to my horror that climate change deniers and other grotesque Cons all over the world have been trying to bully that brave young woman.
Even going so far or so low to mock her Asperger's syndrome, as this dirty old Trumpling does here.
"Sorry, my brain is not working correctly"— Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 28, 2019
Looks like Greta Thunberg has early-onset Joe Biden disease. pic.twitter.com/1WH1iXoYgM
And as the renegade Con loser Maxime Bernier does here.
It's beyond belief that people could get a kick out of bullying somebody like Thunberg, but what's even more disturbing is that it's just another example of the misogyny of the climate change deniers.
In 2014, Jonas Anshelm and Martin Hultman of Chalmers published a paper analyzing the language of a focus group of climate skeptics. The common themes in the group, they said, were striking: “for climate skeptics … it was not the environment that was threatened, it was a certain kind of modern industrial society built and dominated by their form of masculinity.”
Besieged, as they see it, both by developing gender equality—Hultman pointed specifically to the shock some men felt at the #MeToo movement—and now climate activism’s challenge to their way of life, male reactionaries motivated by right-wing nationalism, anti-feminism, and climate denialism increasingly overlap, the three reactions feeding off of one another.
“In one experiment, participants of both sexes described an individual who brought a reusable canvas bag to the grocery store as more feminine than someone who used a plastic bag—regardless of whether the shopper was a male or female,” marketing professors Aaron R. Brough and James E.B. Wilkie explained at Scientific American.
Which among other things, also helps explain why so many bestial Cons hate Justin Trudeau so much.
And the good news?
Trudeau is going to win the election and the Cons can't intimidate him or Greta Thunberg.
“When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!” she wrote, using the hashtag #aspiepower.
While acknowledging that her diagnosis has limited her before, she said it “sometimes makes me a bit different from the norm” and she sees being different as a “superpower".
Which is exactly how I feel.
The dirty old Cons and the others haters of this world are running out of time. They will soon have nowhere to go.
The new generation will save our planet.
And those cowardly bullies must and will be beaten...
another thing about pro deniers that drives me crazy is when they mention how much energy a private jet uses. As if you cant be rich and think logically at the same time. In the case of Greta they are saying some of the crew will fly back to Germany thus negating her carbon savings. Thats not the point.ReplyDelete