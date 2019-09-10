Andrew Scheer, Elizabeth May, and the Religious Right

In my last post I looked at the way Elizabeth May has been cozying up to Andrew Scheer and his grubby gang. And I wondered whether the Greens are, as some say, just Cons on bicycles.
But now May has been interviewed by the CBC's Vassy Kapelos, and the situation has gone from bad to worse.
When she declared that she wouldn't even try to stop Green Party MPs from reopening the abortion debate.
And sounded like she was channelling Andrew Scheer.
Green Party Leader @ElizabethMay says elected members of her party won't be prevented from trying to reopen the debate on abortion in the next Parliament, despite her own stated belief that "a woman has a right to a safe, legal abortion." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tPvFzqqWgV— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 9, 2019
Only to have her own party correct her.
After saying she wouldn’t control how her MPs vote on abortion, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May now says MPs risk being ousted if they move to reopen the debate.
Ms. May and the Green Party said last month that MPs would be able to reopen the issue because the party doesn’t whip votes. But the party released a statement Monday saying “there is zero chance an elected representative of our party will ever reopen the abortion debate.”
You know, when the Cons couldn't properly explain their position on abortion rights, the Greens supported them anyway.
In August, the Conservatives sparked confusion over their position on abortion and whether the contentious debate would be reconvened under a Tory-led government. Leader Andrew Scheer later clarified that while his government would never reopen the debate, his MPs could raise it in the House of Commons and would be allowed to vote their conscience on the issue.
At the time, the Green Party, in a statement to The Globe and Mail, suggested it had the same policy.
But the Cons lost a lot of support, especially in Quebec. And I predict that the same thing will happen to the Greens.
Elizabeth May may be a nice person. She studied to be an Anglican priest, and she says Jesus is her hero.
But she's a lousy strategist, and it's the wrong move at the wrong time...
The religious right is marching as to war.
We can't be sure how many of the new Green candidates are carrying a windmill on one shoulder, and a cross on the other.
So the Greens just can't be trusted to defend the abortion rights of women.
And since they will not rule out forming a coalition with Andrew Scheer's religious zealots, no progressive should vote for them...
