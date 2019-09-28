How Scheer's Hate Mongers Are Poisoning Our Election

Ever since Andrew Scheer began driving his Con cult down the Far Right Road, I've always thought that his obsessive virulent hatred for Justin Trudeau would take this country to a very dark place.
Where Canada would look a lot like Trump's America, and our precious values wouldn't stand a chance.
And sure enough, with only weeks to go before the election, Scheer's angry Cons are howling at the moon, and looking and sounding more deranged and more dangerous than ever.
Like these yellow vested goons waiting for Trudeau in Barrie, Ontario...
Yellow Vest protesters at Trudeau event in Barrie, Ont. are the most, uh, enthusiastic I've seen on #elxn43 campaign so far. pic.twitter.com/8U2GKsJcvP— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 26, 2019
Because they do look more American than Canadian, their signs are deeply disturbing...
And if Scheer loses the election his brutish yellow vests could set this country on fire.
But then if that wasn't bad enough, you have this guy attacking Trudeau at a Liberal meeting, as if he really was a "climate criminal."
Trudeau is interrupted by a protester calling him out for buying the TMX pipeline. He engages and stops the crowd from booing. He says thank you to the protester for their leadership #elxn43 #cdnpoli #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/is2EoQDFEu— Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) September 27, 2019
Instead of the prime minister who has done more to fight climate change than any other before him.
And I can only wonder where did our Canadian manners go? And why are people like that allowed to come so close to Trudeau?
For the line between anger and violence can be such a fine one, as we saw yesterday at the climate march in Montreal...
If this is allowed to continue we could end up in a really terrible place.
For the country is full of dirty old men who have been convinced by Scheer that Justin Trudeau is a monster, and have come to believe that he must be destroyed by violence if necessary.
From the yellow vested crazies who can now be found all over the country screaming like Trumplings on meth, to the silly old toxic Trudeau haters like the Disaffected Liberace...
Who blames Trudeau for EVERYTHING, and along with all the others is helping turn this country into a madhouse.
Or a shit house...
May the Con media stop claiming that Trudeau is ever as bad as Scheer.
May his Con haters choke on their vomit, or drown in their own excrement.
May our decent prime minister be protected from all those who would hurt him.
And may his RCMP guardian angels be as good as they were yesterday...
