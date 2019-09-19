Justin Trudeau and the Fake Aladdin Scandal

I must admit when I first saw the picture of Justin Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin I found it hilarious.
Oh sure, I knew some of the friendly snowflakes I know would soon be screeching at me:
"Simon How DARE you find THAT funny #@!!!!"
To which I would coolly reply: "Please go away, go fight the real racists, or just get a life, before you drive me CRAAAAZY #@!!!!"
But sadly I was not able to remain cool for long. Not when I saw the way our shabby Con media was covering the story.
For they were in a feverish frenzy, screaming questions at the prime minister, trying to make it sound like the biggest scandal ever.
Or at least the biggest non scandal since Trudeau's colourful visit to India.
Even though this wasn't a real scandal either, as I pointed out on Twitter...
But sadly the Con media was in too much of a foaming frenzy to be reasoned with, or talked down.
They were moving as one like a school of fish. They were hissing like kettles. Some of them were even suggesting he should RESIGN !!!!
Which also made me laugh, until I heard what Andrew Scheer had to say about this latest fake scandal...
My response to the Time Magazine story about Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/nIfukTRiev— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 19, 2019
And that's when I almost lost it.
For everybody knows that Scheer and his Cons are the real racists.
“This Conservative Party ad is racist,” David Moscrop, an academic and politics writer, said on Twitter. “Misleading. Mean. Irresponsible. And utterly nihilist. It has nothing to do with ideas or a vision for the country. It's strategic culture war aimed at winning at any cost.”
Their sordid track record speaks for itself. I'm still waiting for Scheer to apologize for comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs.
Anybody who believes we should sacrifice our medicare and pension systems by making that creepy religious fanatic prime minister is badly in need of a brain transplant.
And this is the bottom line:
And the good news?
The Cons and their stooge media have overplayed their hand. Justin Trudeau's fondness for dressing up may have got him into trouble again. But everybody knows he is NOT a racist.
On the contrary he is a champion of diversity.
So anybody who calls him a racist, or suggests he should resign, will end up looking like an idiot or a Con maniac.
And I'm still predicting that Trudeau will win the election...
