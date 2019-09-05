The Political Pornography of Andrew Scheer (Continued)

Like many religious fanatics Andrew Scheer never apologizes for anything.
He can be caught lying over and over again, or smearing his opponents like he has done since the day he entered politics, but the word sorry never escapes his lips.
So he has yet to apologize for this vile and fraudulent smear.
Disturbing that this pedophile child killer might come to Canada. Apparently this isn’t the first time this has come up.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 1, 2019
As Prime Minister I won’t let him come here. Where does Trudeau stand?
Our country should not be a dumping ground for murderers, terrorists, and perverts. https://t.co/fGP5ZwRGWo
Even though he knew it was fake news.
And even though the British government has now also branded the Daily Mail report as false.
A media report that Britain is considering sending a child-murderer to Canada is false, the British Justice Ministry said Tuesday.
“This story is categorically untrue,” wrote U.K. Ministry of Justice spokesman Richard Mellor, in an emailed statement to The Canadian Press.
But then who can be surprised, when as I pointed out the other day, Scheer likes dirty politics way too much to say sorry.
Which is disgusting enough.
But what makes it even more appalling, is that it isn't just a moral flaw, it's dirt by design.
And part of a sinister scheme to try to brand the decent Justin Trudeau as evil and corrupt.
As you can see by this report from the Con propaganda service known as the Sun.
Update: The government has told the Sun this story is just not true.— Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) September 4, 2019
Or by the way the shameless Lisa Raitt replies to a tweet from her Liberal challenger Adam van Koeverden.
When van Koeverden was merely reacting to this tweet which exposes Scheer's plan to favour religious schools over public ones.In 11 years I have NEVER had any candidate in any race question my parenting because I am a conservative. To say that I am furious is an understatement. Leave my kids out of this. https://t.co/q0DEl0qVgx— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) September 4, 2019
And as I pointed out on Twitter, all the grotesque Raitt is doing is trying to smear the decent in the same manner.Andrew Scheer became leader of the CPC on a promise a $4000 tax credit for each child in private school and $1000 for each child that is homeschooled. This policy would harm our public school system and cost hundreds of millions of taxpayer $$$ pic.twitter.com/4rJjJsc7E8— Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) September 4, 2019
And then there's this:
Trudeau may think it’s funny, but this is not a laughing matter. His media bribe is a serious threat to our democracy.— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 4, 2019
Canada needs a strong and independent press to hold our leaders accountable, not one beholden to Trudeau’s bailout money.#TrudeauIsBananas #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/hCr4rPntMR
Where the disgusting third party group Canada Proud tries to pass off some humorous comments Trudeau made at a Press Gallery dinner as the real thing.
And while all of this may appear childish and desperate, it actually couldn't be more sinister.
For it's clear the Cons are employing the same tactics that Trump supporters used to elect their depraved leader.
And that unless they are stopped they will flood us with fake news, and try to steal the election.
And this is the bottom line:
The man is monster, who is unfit to be prime minister.
And unless him and his filthy Cons are defeated, they will destroy our Canada.
It's telling that Raitt sees herself in a tweet that doesn't mention her. Is this the sign of a guilt or another example of right wing projection ?ReplyDelete
Seems even Moscow May and her recycle-bin dumpster party manufactured some fake news as regards those 14 NDP defectors, either that or this is damage control from the NDP. But one way or another, even the third-parties are being less than truthful, and the media is falling for it (or more likely, deliberately running with it). Then I saw this reported by a popular personality among Grit Twitter. Then this about Bannon making a jaunt over to Modi's backyard (and we know who Modi is BFFs with). Scheer meanwhile is data-mining a "petition" to get Trudeau in the Munk Debate, which Bannon was at last year and which is a known Con bankroller. What the hell is going on? Is the IDU working with Russia? Is there more to that criminal complaint against the Rebel scum than just the Robinson trial? For that matter, whose payroll is Daisy Group on?ReplyDelete