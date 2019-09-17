Will Maxime Bernier's Debate Dates Help Finish Off The Cons?

Well it's definitely not as good as the original Wizard of Oz. How could it be with Maxime Bernier playing the scarecrow?
And screaming all day long about how he wants a brain AND a debate.
But it does have a happy ending, sort of...
Mad Max didn't get a brain, but he did get a shiny debate.
Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party of Canada is being invited to take part in the official English- and French-language leaders’ debates during the election campaign.
The invitation, made on Monday by the independent Leaders’ Debate Commission, was extended after a review of Mr. Bernier’s party and its chances of winning more than one seat in the Oct. 21 election, according to a release from the commission.
Which made Bernier very happy
Received the good news from the @debates_can as I’m about to board my plane for Saint John! pic.twitter.com/ubpksDQMpA— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 16, 2019
And his loony bigot party even happier.
It's happening! pic.twitter.com/YCGv8sesUq— PPC HQ - People's Party of Canada (@peoplespca) September 16, 2019
But had Andrew Scheer and his loony Cons screaming blue murder and running for cover.
For these very good reasons:
Conservative strategist Tim Powers of Summa Strategies said Mr. Bernier’s invitation to the “main show” gives him the opportunity to be a “disruptor,” and “legitimizes” the People’s Party as an option. But he said Mr. Bernier’s presence opens the door for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to contrast the Tories with the People’s Party, which is further to the right, or for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to try to lump Mr. Scheer in with Mr. Bernier.
As for me I'm a bit conflicted. On the one hand I despise Bernier's brand of so-called populism, and I can never forgive him for his depraved assault on Greta Thunberg.
But on the other hand when I look at this latest poll...
If the debates can give the People's Party a boost, it's obvious it's the Cons who will pay the piper.
The Pee Party would still be lucky to win a single seat.
But Scheer and his filthy Cons could suffer the fate they so richly deserve...
Speaking of polls, I'm super pissed at Nik Nanos for misrepresenting his numbers and scaring people on national television. His nightly tracker has the Cons going upward, but he only shows the national topline. You have to pay for the regional numbers and apparently they're showing the exact opposite: the Liberals are ahead in the places where the seats are. The topline is going up because of noise and a belch in the West. It matters SFA in terms of seats. Read this thread. Nanos is lying to the Canadian people and I'm galled that he would do that. Grenier is making a big mistake by including these nightly releases in the CBC tracker without full tables. That's why his numbers went the opposite way of Fournier's when the update was released yesterday. Fournier subscribes to the regionals. Grenier won't pay up. This suck-and-blow freemium model coupled with public "analysis" on CTV is malpractice, full stop. But if he wants to Nuke-Nanos his credibility and further damage that of the Canadian polling industry then so be it. All I care about is the final result favoring the Trudeau Liberals. And if Mad Max helps that along, all the better. He'll be out of a job in October and with any luck, so will Scheer.ReplyDelete