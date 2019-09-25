The Day Andrew Scheer Was Exposed As A Religious Bigot

As you know, I have been trying for months to get the MSM to write about the relationship between Andrew Scheer and the former Alliance MP Larry Spencer, a man so homophobic he wanted to jail gay people.
I wrote one post after the other, I tweeted again and again. But nobody believed me or gave me the time of day.
I was getting ready to head out to Saskatchewan to try to track down Spencer, if he was still alive.
When it finally happened.
HuffPost Canada ran the story and Scheer was exposed as a bigot by Spencer himself.
After former Saskatchewan MP Larry Spencer was turfed from the Canadian Alliance in 2003 for making inflammatory comments about homosexuality, a young Andrew Scheer stayed on to work in his office.
Spencer had told a Vancouver Sun reporter he believed homosexuality was a conspiracy and that he would support a bill to criminalize it.
“I took it to be that he was in agreement with what I had to say,” Spencer told HuffPost Canada before clarifying, “I know he was in agreement with what we were trying to say.”
As you can imagine the story hit Con headquarters with the force of a nuclear bomb. I've never seen them in such a panic. They know a campaign killer when they see one.
And one Con after the other came barrelling out to try to deny the story.
On Tuesday night, hours after this story was first published and after repeated requests for comment since Sept. 3, the Conservative Party’s director of communications, Brock Harrison, emailed a statement saying: “Mr. Scheer disagreed with Mr. Spencer’s comments then. He still disagrees with him now.”
And demand that it be retracted.
Even though Scheer would not speak for himself, and as if this story came out of the blue.
And Scheer who has compared LGBT Canadians to dogs, didn't know long before that story broke that he was working for a man who believed that homosexuality was a conspiracy.
The conspiracy included the seduction and recruitment of young boys in playgrounds and locker rooms and the deliberate infiltration of North America's judiciary, schools, the religious community, and the entertainment industry.
And every time Scheer is asked about why he won't apologize for calling gays dogs he can't bring himself to do that, and like he did only yesterday, sounds as guilty as hell.
TODAY: Andrew Scheer AGAIN refused to apologize for comparing same sex marriage to dog tails— Canadian Poli 🇨🇦 (@cdnpoli_memes) September 24, 2019
Listen and share 👇#elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/EmuOMGSrDI
As only a man who has something to hide could.
The Cons are trying to discredit the reporter who wrote the story, but I think Zi-Ann-Lum is a hero for breaking a story our shabby Con media should have covered long ago.
And now we wait to see whether they will bombard Scheer with questions, like they bombarded Justin Trudeau for the "crime" of dressing up as Aladdin. Day after day after day after day.
But at least for the time being I am finally satisfied.
Andrew Scheer has been shown to be a ghastly religious bigot, as I always said he was from the day he became Con leader.
A man who in the name of human decency must never be allowed to become prime minister...
A man who cannot be trusted
And one who if there was any justice, should be forced to resign tomorrow...
