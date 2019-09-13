Friday, September 13, 2019
The Maclean's Debate and the Leader Who Was Not There
It was without a doubt the worst and most amateurish debate I have ever watched, a tedious ordeal if ever there was one.
The set was tacky, the Con fluffer Paul Wells couldn't moderate his way out of a paper bag.
And while Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May did have their moments, both failed to impress.
But were at least better than the ghastly Con Andrew Scheer.
Who spent his time pretending to ignore Singh and May, while screaming at and glowering at the leader who wasn't there.
Throughout this debate, Scheer seemed at pains to avoid smiling. He waited his turns to speak with eyebrows alternating between arched and furrowed, and a studious earnestness that kept the edges of his lips from curving upward yet did not forestall the occasional glower.
Clearly, Scheer wanted to look prime ministerial, and the constant jabs from the lecterns on either side of him helped on that score, creating the impression that he is the frontrunner the others are desperate to take down. But Scheer didn’t project resolute confidence, or optimism about his vision. At times, the camera angles showed his right leg shifting or shaking—restless energy he could have better channeled by speaking with firmness.
Of course Scheer couldn't be too hard on Singh and May because he's counting on them to split the vote and make him prime minister.
But what disgusted me the most was the way Paul Wells never raised the bigotry of Scheer's Cons, on a day when this story was in the news.
Never asked about Scheer's secret plan to raise an anti-abortion army capable of severely restricting the rights of women.
Never once asked him to explain whether he still compares LGBT Canadians to dogs.
Or explain why he hasn't fired this ghastly homophobe.
But is instead planning to go door knocking with him today.
Of course, it's not just Wells who is giving Scheer a pass, the entire MSM in this country is also guilty doing that.
And this is what I think of them.
The fact that Scheer's brutish bigotry never came up during last night's debate, tells you what a hollow exercise it was.
It explains why so many Canadians thought that the leader who wasn't there won the debate.
For he is the only leader who can defeat Andrew Scheer and his bigoted Cons.
And the only leader capable of standing up for ALL Canadians...
