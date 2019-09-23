Monday, September 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg's Powerful Message To World Leaders
This is a picture of Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist, beginning her campaign for stronger action to fight climate change in August 2018.
Back then she was alone.
But that didn't last long.
Because now she's the face of climate change.
And an inspiration to millions all over the world.
And today at the United Nations she delivered one of the most moving speeches I have ever heard.
“The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line.”
And the reason I found it so moving is that it comes from a member of the generation that will be most affected by climate change, instead from one of the old wankers who created the problem, and are always trying to make it look like they're leading the fight against it.
Or worse are always using it as an excuse to smear Justin Trudeau.
But not for much longer.
Like the filthy climate change denying Cons who hate Greta so much.
Their day is done.
The new generations are taking over.
And they will save the world...
