Thursday, September 12, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Baloney Campaign
When I saw Justin and Sophie Trudeau arriving at Rideau Hall to see the Governor General for a moment I thought we might have a real Canadian election.
One that would reflect this country and its values.
But of course I was just dreaming, or tragically deluded.
For it wasn't long before the picture turned ugly.
When an inflamed Andrew Scheer lost no time using a warmed up Bob Fife story to smear Trudeau.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicked off the federal election campaign today by accusing Justin Trudeau of lying to Canadians over the SNC-Lavalin scandal and arguing the prime minister has lost the "moral authority" to govern.
Then lost control of himself, lied like a thief.
And then was found to be full of baloney.
The RCMP has never said it is investigating the Liberal government — or, as Scheer claimed, people in the PMO — in relation to the SNC-Lavalin affair. The most the national police force said, when everyone was looking for a reaction to the report from the ethics commissioner, was that it was “examining this matter carefully with all available information” and would follow up if need be.
It is clear that Scheer is trying to suggest that where there is smoke, there is fire. Still, that does not mean it was accurate for him to say what he did with such certainty.
For those reasons, Scheer’s assertion that the RCMP has started investigating people in the PMO contains “a lot of baloney” — it is mostly inaccurate, but contains an element of truth.
Which did provide a clear contrast on the first day of the campaign.
It does leave him open to a a serious complaint.
And of course, it also makes him look like a lying Con clown:
You know polls show that a lot of Canadians still don't much about Andrew Scheer.
But by the end of the campaign most will understand this:
He cannot be trusted on anything from abortion rights to medicare.
And the nose makes the man....
