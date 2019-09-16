The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Naked Homophobia

I can only imagine how desperate Andrew Scheer must have been to think he could solve his big bigot problem, with a hastily arranged late night scrum in a plane heading for British Columbia.
But you can see the desperation in his eyes.
And not surprisingly the hasty scrum didn't work out well.
In fact it was an absolute disaster.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will stand by candidates with racist, homophobic past comments as long as they apologize. https://t.co/CSLM18sKir #hw #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/7NwmocvjQr— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) September 15, 2019
Scheer sounded glib. He seemed to suggest that bigotry wasn't a big deal, and that everyone makes those kind of mistakes.
So not surprisingly most of the reviews were bad, and some were brutal.
But still I wasn't satisfied..@AndrewScheer "says if a #CPC candidate has made racist or homophobic comments in the past he will stand by the candidate as long as they apologize& take responsibility for those comments." This is how you operate a KINDERGARTEN - not a country. #elxn43 https://t.co/9wudtuCT7f— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 15, 2019
I wanted somebody in the media to ask Scheer when he was planning to follow his own guidelines, and apologize for comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs.
So I was really pleased to see the CBC's Katie Simpson ask him that very question:
WATCH: Andrew Scheer still REFUSES to apologize for comparing same-sex marriage to dog tails #cdnpoli #elxn43— Canadian Poli 🇨🇦 (@cdnpoli_memes) September 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/k1QAB5W7Jc
For Scheer's answer made it absolutely clear that his bizarre behaviour has very little or nothing to do with his opposition to same-sex marriage, and almost everything to do with his visceral loathing of gay people.
And as for his absurd comment that Justin Trudeau is responsible for eroding rights in this country, it only underlines how out of touch that creepy religious bigot is with the reality of modern Canada.
Scheer's message may resonate with many of those old white people at a rally in B.C. yesterday.
But he's out of touch with the new Canada, and the people Justin Trudeau represents.
Scheer had a chance to be better person yesterday, or at least a chance to pretend to be a better one.
He had a chance to say sorry.
But he blew it. He just couldn't help himself. He's too full of hate.
And his ghastly bigotry will help defeat him...
