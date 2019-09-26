Thursday, September 26, 2019
Andrew Scheer And The Death of Another Fake Scandal
As you know, I had high hopes that this story would finally expose Andrew Scheer as a nasty and dangerous religious bigot.
So I was very disappointed when no other member of our shabby Con media asked Scheer a single question about it.
For them it seems the fake scandal of Justin Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin, is more scandalous than Scheer agreeing that LGBT Canadians should be jailed.
But that's OK, I'm not giving up, and I did at least find something to celebrate.
Scheer got such a scare he stopped talking about the fake scandal today, so has the Con media.
And Heather Mallick believes the story has had its five minutes.
Dear readers, what a disappointment. I go away for two weeks and what do I find when I get back? Canadians being urged to fall — and fall hard — for a crude Trump-style campaign distraction picked up and pumped up by the media.
In the U.S., the gotcha was Hillary’s emails. In Canada, it’s a brownface photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a teacher playing Aladdin in costume 18 years ago.
Trudeau is 47. It is not clear to me why the past week has been wasted on this. One newspaper had 11 stories about brownface on one day alone.
And one can only hope she's right. For the filthy Cons are wrong, Trudeau is not a racist.
The Conservatives want to paint him as a hypocrite, a secret racist, a dissembler. He isn’t. He is serious about multiculturalism, promotes diversity and inclusion ad nauseam and brings MPs of varying backgrounds into cabinet — hardly surprising since he was raised by Margaret and Pierre, two internationalists.
Scheer is more American than Canadian.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was born and raised in Ottawa. He is, in the kindest possible way, a plodder with rather sinister advisers using American racist attitudes to attack a Canadian.
The media did overreact.
Journalism overreacted, like 40 hockey players all headed for the puck, the history of the puck, who hates the puck, has the puck been black since 2001, is the puck lying, what African-Americans think of the puck, do brown people still like the puck, can they forgive the puck, what does Jane Philpott think of the puck, what’s next for the puck.
And as I've said before, it was one of the most disgusting assaults on a decent leader I've ever seen.
And the good news?
Judging from this latest tracking poll I'm not the only one who thinks that way...
And yes, as I've said before, decency matters.
Fake scandals are degrading this country.
And this Con bigot is no prime minister...
