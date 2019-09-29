Sunday, September 29, 2019
Who Is The Real Andrew Scheer And What Else Is He Hiding?
In just three weeks Andrew Scheer, who is leading in the polls, could become the new Prime Minister of Canada.
And we still know so little about who he really is, and what he might do to our country.
But now an article in the Globe has cast a little more light into the shadows, and what we now know should terrify every decent Canadian.
For among other things, we now know that the man who likes to end every toxic Con attack ad by claiming that Justin Trudeau is " not as advertised" is not as advertised himself.
In official bios (such as the one on his Facebook page), Mr. Scheer is said to have been an insurance broker before entering public life. His office said he was an insurance agent. He was not.
The Globe and Mail found no record he ever received the licence required by law to work as an insurance agent or broker in Saskatchewan. Asked to clarify, Mr. Scheer’s spokesman, Daniel Schow, said earlier this week that Mr. Scheer took broker courses, but left the industry before receiving a licence. The job functions Mr. Schow listed were clerical, such as issuing licence plates and collecting payments.
Which much have hit Con headquarters like a Scheer seeking missile, and has me wondering whether our shabby Con media will finally label him a serial liar?
But what troubles me even more than that is this:
In 2002, Mr. Scheer visited the Vatican to attend the canonization of Cardinal Josemaria Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei, the ultra-devout prelature whose members devote part of their lives to service and sometimes to ascetic practices. (A spokesperson for Mr. Scheer said he was never a member, but offered no comment on why he went.)
For it strikes me as very strange that Scheer would travel all the way to Rome to attend the canonization of the founder of Opus Dei...
But still claim to this day that he is not a member of that ultra secretive far right-wing religious cult.
And the problem is that if the serial liar Scheer is also lying about that, this country could be in deep trouble.
Opus Dei operatives are said to have infiltrated into every group in society, from the military to the media. And if they are working to elect Scheer it could explain so many things:
Like why he is such a misogynist and such a homophobe? Why can't he bring himself to apologize for comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs?
And of course, why are so many media organizations so biased, that they would let him get away with it?
When it should have been obvious long ago that Scheer was just the puppet of larger and even more sinister forces.
As well as a ferocious religious fanatic who hates Justin Trudeau for standing up for the rights of women and gay people...
And was, is, and will always be, unfit to be a Canadian prime minister.
And the good or even better news?
Scheer has never looked more like a serial liar AND a serial Con artist.
The Liberals are calling for a review of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's credentials from his time in the insurance industry.
The letter from the Liberals includes several examples of references made to Scheer's job as an "insurance broker" or a "broker" in Conservative party material and from interviews the leader has done. It is life experience — however brief — that Scheer has referred to dozens of times in the House of Commons, during his party leadership race and at various events.
And we've got a nifty new slogan !!
Andrew Scheer is NOT as advertised.
And two really good questions to hammer him with all the way to the election.
Who is the real Scheer?
And what else is he HIDING?
