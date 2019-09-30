Andrew Scheer and the #Brokergate Scandal

Andrew Scheer took Sunday off, no doubt to try to calm his shattered nerves. Discuss the state of the Con campaign with his ex-Rebel MiniMe Hamish Marshall.
And of course, figure out what to say to the media, if or when they asked him to explain why he had once posed as licensed stock broker.
And I mean posed.
Andrew Scheer's been caught faking his resume. He said he was an insurance broker, but "he was not," reports the Globe and Mail. Scheer never got a license. Watch this video and ask yourself...why does he now say he was something he wasn’t? pic.twitter.com/zWbeTlk9hQ— Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) September 29, 2019
He has been caught pumping up his past like a balloon...
Andrew Scheer claimed he was an insurance broker, but the Globe & Mail reports “he was not.” Here’s Scheer on video claiming he got “higher levels of accreditation” in the insurance industry…even though he didn’t. He faked his resume. Watch below: pic.twitter.com/YcSgorYuQf— Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) September 30, 2019
Even though as even Bob Fife had to admit, Scheer was nothing but a glorified gopher...
Bob Fife: "(Scheer) was not an insurance broker. He was a clerk, a gopher in an insurance office. He sold license plates." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/om81922b4N— Ben Parsons (@Ben_Parsons__) September 29, 2019
So needless to say some of the reviews have been brutal...
Jelly boy Scheer is getting quite a workout...
And was even forced to hide from the scummy Rebel reporter David Menzies.
It took two police forces on Monday to get the far-right Rebel Media escorted as far as possible from Andrew Scheer.
The scene morphed into the Exiling of Conservatives With Extremist Baggage Act, with Scheer’s handlers keeping their leader sequestered for a 30-minute delay to ensure no face-to-face encounters with the barred correspondent.
Which at least produced the funniest lines of the day:
And had me at the end of the day, as I flew back from Montreal, trying to sum up Scheer's #brokergate scandal this way...Best comedy line of the campaign day so far:— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 30, 2019
Rebel bigot David Menzies: "I thought you were going to call the police!!!"
Police officers: "We are the police." https://t.co/sNacR7GBuV
If our shabby shuffling media had done a better job, the serial liar Andrew Scheer would have been busted long ago.
Their failure to do so has endangered this country.
But the truth about Scheer is coming out at last, he is indeed #NotAsAdvertised.
And after cruising through the last two years, he is in for some rough seas ahead...
In the hands of the god’s pic.twitter.com/ZMhrPToceJ— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) September 30, 2019
