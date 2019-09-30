Monday, September 30, 2019

Andrew Scheer and the #Brokergate Scandal



Andrew Scheer took Sunday off, no doubt to try to calm his shattered nerves. Discuss the state of the Con campaign with his ex-Rebel MiniMe Hamish Marshall.

 And of course, figure out what to say to the media, if or when they asked him to explain why he had once posed as licensed stock broker. 

And I mean posed.


He has been caught pumping up his past like a balloon... 

Even though as even Bob Fife had to admit, Scheer was nothing but a glorified gopher...


So needless to say some of the reviews have been brutal...



Jelly boy Scheer is getting quite a workout...



And was even forced to hide from the scummy Rebel reporter David Menzies. 

 It took two police forces on Monday to get the far-right Rebel Media escorted as far as possible from Andrew Scheer.

The scene morphed into the Exiling of Conservatives With Extremist Baggage Act, with Scheer’s handlers keeping their leader sequestered for a 30-minute delay to ensure no face-to-face encounters with the barred correspondent.

 Which at least produced the funniest lines of the day:

And had me at the end of the day, as I flew back from Montreal, trying to sum up Scheer's #brokergate scandal this way... 



If our shabby shuffling media had done a better job, the serial liar Andrew Scheer would have been busted long ago.

 Their failure to do so has endangered this country.

 But the truth about Scheer is coming out at last, he is indeed #NotAsAdvertised.

And after cruising through the last two years, he is in for some rough seas ahead...
