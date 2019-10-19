Andrew Scheer and the Kinsellagate Scandal

It's been really quiet in my neighbourhood recently. Most of the tourists have gone, the fairs are over, and most of the party boats will soon be moving to their winter berths.
Which is just as well, since I badly need some quiet time to recover from this hellish election campaign.
Which thanks to the Ugly American Andrew Scheer and his foul RepubliCons has been the filthiest and most un-Canadian campaign I have ever witnessed.
But as I crawl towards the finish line, it's a big consolation to see that Scheer is in worse shape than I am.
For he's a real mess, and everything is going wrong at exactly the wrong time.
Yesterday his claim that he should be able to form a government if he gets a few seats more than the Liberals, was dismissed as "complete nonsense."
Experts on Canada’s parliamentary system say Andrew Scheer should know better than to erroneously contend that whoever wins the most seats on Monday gets to form the government.
Which made him look like a compulsive liar. Or worse, like he's plotting a coup.
And then came this bombshell.
Warren Kinsella and his Daisy Group consulting firm worked on a secret campaign to “seek and destroy” the fledgling People’s Party of Canada and keep Maxime Bernier out of the national leaders’ debates, The Globe and Mail has learned.
A source with direct knowledge of the project said the client listed in the documents is the Conservative Party of Canada.
Which not only revealed that Warren Kinsella has been working for the Cons, and put a bullet into Scheer's claim that he is running a "positive" campaign.
It also left the Ugly American practically speechless.
When asked repeatedly by my colleague @kkirkup about the G&M story on the CPC hiring @kinsellawarren to "seek and destroy" @MaximeBernier and the PPC, Scheer said "we don't make comments on vendors we may or may not have engaged with" #cdnpoli #elxn43— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) October 19, 2019
More @ctvnews pic.twitter.com/9S3OAe1TuV
And I mean speechless...
VIDEO: Scheer was asked again by @CBCKatie about the Warren Kinsella story pic.twitter.com/8eth2M3LJ7— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 19, 2019
So like Weak Andy does all the time, all he could do was run, the miserable coward.
But then to be fair, who can really blame him? This whole scandal is so disgusting, it sums up Scheer's whole sleazy campaign.
And of course, the timing couldn't be worse.
And the irony couldn't be better
I've never seen Andrew Scheer looking so uncomfortable. Another glass of water and he might have drowned !! But who can blame him? Who knew the grubby Warren Kinsella would be the one who finished him off?— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) October 19, 2019
Has irony ever been more delicious? #cdnpoli https://t.co/16mhlEjMjt
You know, it's now clear that Scheer and Kinsella were made for each other, and hopefully they'll both go down together.
But what I'm really hoping for is that this sordid episode will make even more Canadians realize that decency does matter.
And vote for a real Canadian leader....
I'll be back tomorrow with some final thoughts on the campaign, and maybe even a prediction.
But not before I rest some more, for the Cons are going to try to steal the election.
And we have all got to be ready....
Funny, Wornout just pushed out a ' poor poor pitiful me ' post swearing off social media forever. He stands now as the illegitimate offspring of a Rottwieler and a poodle. Not dangerous but a vicious gossip.ReplyDelete
Unbelievable yet typical con. Always riling up their base against PC culture but secretly weaponizing it against their rivals. Who wants to return to times of enemies lists. Wasting thousands harassing Canadian patriots that were fighting for native children or standing up to corporatism.ReplyDelete
I want an RCMP investigation. If the story is true, how long have the Cons been shaping the stories that he's blown out of proportion? Example: JWR and SNC Lavalin.ReplyDelete
So that unethical sleazeball accepted a contract from the Greens while working for the Conservatives? I hope this puts a dent in future business for him.ReplyDelete
UU
Not Kinsellagate. No. How about WarScam? KinScam? WarKinScam? DaisyScam? KinDaisyScam?ReplyDelete
Hey, Jackie, you're great at this. Can you suggest something?
UU