Thursday, October 10, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Pornography of the Cons
Ever since Justin Trudeau became Liberal leader the grubby Cons have been trying to smear him in the most vile manner.
Stephen Harper did his best to debase him by claiming "he was not ready" over and over again.
But it's the ugly American Andrew Scheer who is responsible for the dirtiest political campaign this country has ever known.
For this can only be described as political pornography.
Social media was ablaze all weekend with talk of a bombshell story about a sex scandal involving Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. The only problem: there wasn’t one.
For the better part of four days, wild and baseless allegations of sexual impropriety by Trudeau during his time as a teacher at a Vancouver private school ricocheted from smart phone screens to computer monitors across the country.
For after having fluffed up their revolting base, Scheer's grubby Cons then took it a step further.
Then on Monday, with fake news sites pumping out the story and a nationally-televised leaders debate only hours away, the Conservative Party of Canada took an unfounded rumour and put their name on it, issuing a press release that asked the question: Why did Trudeau leave West Point Grey?
As only those political perverts could.
Asked why the Conservatives put out the release, spokesperson Simon Jefferies referred to comments leader Andrew Scheer made on Tuesday, when he said: “Like on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, (Trudeau’s) story has changed multiple times and we believe he might have used that opportunity to come clean with Canadians.”
“We’re not making insinuations, we’re just asking why he can’t keep his story (straight).”
As if the filthy Schmearmonger could ask anybody else to come clean...
When he spends so much time with his head in a toilet bowl.
And then there was the role played by the Globe in this manufactured scandal.
That work of journalistic verification came out into the open on Friday, when Marieke Walsh, a reporter with the Globe and Mail, asked Trudeau about the rumour at a breakfast campaign stop in Quebec City.
Which was absolutely disgraceful, and was quickly picked up by the grotesque toxic Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella.
“What does the Globe know?” tweeted Warren Kinsella, a Sun News columnist and former Liberal party insider, to his more than 41,000 followers.
Kinsella’s tweets — “My Spidey sense is tingling” — set off wild speculation that the scandal would be in the Saturday edition of the Globe. But it was not to be.
And then further amplified by the creamy bigot Ezra Levant...
“Huge sex scandal brewing for Justin Trudeau. If proven, even his own party will call for his removal,” Levant tweeted to his almost 200,000 followers.
Only to be proven wrong like all the other dirty old men, including those at Progressive Bloggers, whose very stench makes me feel like vomiting.
I don't know why they do it, why they seem to have no shame.
But what I do know though, is that my decent parents raised me to be better than them.
And that I can't wait for this real Canadian leader to defeat the ugly American Schmearmonger...
Bury him and his porno Cons in their own excrement.
And make Canada clean again...
