Is Canada Heading For A Coalition Government?

For years I dreamed of a mighty progressive coalition that would unite to topple the increasingly sinister Stephen Harper.
And I will never forget how happy I was to see progressives of all colours marching together after the would be dictator prorogued Parliament.
Or forget how much I hoped it would encourage the left to unite. Finally.
So although I'm voting for Justin Trudeau's Liberals, and believe he deserves another majority.
I could live with this.
A Liberal-NDP coalition.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would try to form a coalition government with other parties if the Conservatives win the most seats in the election, but fail to secure a majority.
Asked by reporters on Sunday whether he'd work with other parties, including Justin Trudeau's Liberals, Singh replied: "Oh absolutely, because we're not going to support a Conservative government."
Except for two things:
One, Singh is only saying that to make it easier for Liberal voters to switch to the NDP, even though he has no chance of forming a government.
And his suggestion that it's safe to vote for the NDP in every riding could exacerbate the danger of vote splitting.
And lead to disaster in many ridings like this one...
Where encouraging people to vote for the NDP means re-electing the hideous Lisa Raitt.
And if the progressive vote is fragmented enough, could result in an Andrew Scheer government.
Also, speculating about a coalition government will give the Cons a chance to demonize that option just like Stephen Harper did back in 2009.
And allow the ugly Con gang to make the last few days of the campaign all about coalitions, instead of all their other crimes against Canada. As Scheer is already doing.
Justin Trudeau is planning to form a coalition gov't with the NDP – so he can remain Prime Minister.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 14, 2019
But it’s the coalition you can’t afford.
Only a Conservative majority gov't can stop Trudeau and the NDP from scheming together to take even more money out of your pockets. pic.twitter.com/3HN6qGVPax
While making Singh look weak and indecisive.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh appears to be stepping back from the idea of putting together a formal coalition government as the federal election campaign heads into its critical final week.
And the bottom line?
Jagmeet Singh may have earned himself a place in the next Canadian government, but now is not the time to talk about coalitions.
Now is the time to focus on all the reasons the ugly American Andrew Scheer must not be allowed to become prime minister.
Now is the time to remind Canadians that Scheer is a creepy religious fanatic, a racist, a misogynist, and a vile homophobe, who is ready and willing to dismember our medicare system, and everything good about this country.
As well as a time to remind them that Justin Trudeau is the only leader who can defeat him...
And now it's up to you. Get out there and vote.
And help save the country we love so much...
