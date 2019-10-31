Andrew Scheer's Most Horrible Halloween

I wonder if Andrew Scheer will be dressing up for Halloween tonight, as he has done before.
Although the way he looks these days is probably scary enough.
AAAAARGH.
But what I think it's fairly safe to say, is that he won't be running the same Halloween greeting he ran last year.
When a Conservative government is elected next year, I’ll make sure this one doesn’t get a sequel. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/U9bL2lx2jC— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 31, 2018
It seems a bit past due, more like a rotting corpse or a Halloween skeleton than anything else.
Especially since the carbon tax helped Justin Trudeau win the election.
And besides, poor old Scheer has his own nightmares these days.
Even if Peter Mackay can't make up his mind whether he wants his job.
Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay is again trying to quell rumours that he's planning to seek the leadership of the Conservative party should the job come open in the next six months.
Even after MacKay delivered a blistering critique Wednesday of Andrew Scheer, calling the current Conservative leader's social conservative values a "stinking albatross" around his neck that cost the party the election.
But then that's why I've always called him Dumbo MacKay...
And as even the old Con fluffer Andrew Coyne points out, the Cons have more than just a Scheer problem.
Should Andrew Scheer step down as Conservative leader? Probably, but it’s beside the point. Scheer is more a symptom of the Conservatives’ malaise than a cause.
If all the Tories do is change leaders, without a more fundamental change of course, as I suspect more than a few of those calling for his head would prefer, they will be doomed to much the same result. The problems of the Conservative party are not of a kind that can be cured by a simple leaderectomy. They are deep and enduring.
With all the religious fanatics, misogynists, and homophobes in the Con party, the notion that it could reform or heal itself is just not realistic.
So whether Scheer stays or goes, his scary legacy will continue, and he'll continue to scare off decent Canadians.
Until the Cons are no longer a threat to this country.
As for Justin Trudeau, who as we know does like to dress up, I think he should probably skip a fancy costume this year.
And just take his kids out dressed as a real prime minister.
That would make the Cons scream in pain of course.
But after all the dirty things they've done to this country.
That would be music to my ears.
Happy Halloween everybody !!!!
Yeah, Justin already said to that Facebook mom he was going to skip the getup and just give out candy. Maybe at some point he'll go as prime minister Trudeau who won a third-term majority after a brief stint in minority government (but not have to pretend). Right now he's got all to deal with Jason the swamp creature taking a chainsaw to the Alberta budget, and Count Dougula going for Ontario's jugula'. I suppose Andy could go as Harper's haunted puppet or dress up as an insurance company mascot from the U.S. Although I think calling himself "Progressive" is a stretch nobody would believe. Maybe a caveman, reflecting his neanderthal viewpoints. He can pair up with that slimy lizard holding a Daisy. No doubt they'd both come home to find toilet paper all over their respective places of residence...ReplyDelete
I think Scheer should just dress up as himself, that would be scary enough. We were lucky to have dodged the Con bullet, and nobody should ever forget that a Scheer government would have been a real horror show.ReplyDelete