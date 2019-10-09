Andrew Scheer and the Opus Dei Connection (Continued}

As I watched Monday's hideous political debate, I grew increasingly frustrated at the way the ugly American Andrew Scheer was able to avoid any hard questions about his sinister religious and political ideology.
Or all his other dirty little secrets
And I vented my frustration on Twitter.
But today I'm feeling a lot better because at least this strange story is coming back to haunt Scheer.
The story of how Andrew Scheer went all the way to Rome to attend the canonization of the founder of Opus Dei, but still claims he's not a member of that secretive far-right wing cult.
Now some in the media are asking about another of Scheer's Opus Dei conclaves, this one in the House of Commons.
Andrew Scheer REFUSED to answer why he hosted the leader of Opus Dei, an ultra-conservative religious extreme group, to the House of Commons to meet with Conservative politicians. #cdnpoli #elxn43 #leadersdebate2019 pic.twitter.com/sPQ6Ssmnvo— Canadian Poli 🇨🇦 (@cdnpoli_memes) October 7, 2019
And as you can see, Scheer really doesn't want to talk about that.
Which only makes me wonder again what is he hiding?
And who is the real Andrew Scheer?
If you are a Canadian and an American, why do you seem so American? So Republican? You dress like a Republican, talk like a Republican, and act like a Republican but journalists were too polite to ask if you were a duck/Republican.
You say you oppose abortion but have no plan to reopen the abortion issue. If you lied about other things, why should we believe you on this?
If you were sent to the U.S. would you really mind? What would you miss? What would you not miss? Did you vote in the last U.S. election? No? How do we know you’re telling the truth?
Who are you, Mr. Scheer? Would you care to add to that? Now’s the time.
So many questions, so little time.
The fate of our country may depend on the answers.
And only the truth can save us...
