The Ugly American and the Road to Catastrophe

As you know, I always considered Andrew Scheer to be more American than Canadian, long before it was revealed that he had been hiding his dual citizenship.
His scary religious fanaticism, his slobbering service to Big Oil, his obvious contempt for our humble but precious Canadian values, made that only too obvious.
But now he's taking aim at our parliamentary traditions.
And threatening to set this country on fire.
For as a former Commons' Speaker, Scheer knows this is wrong.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he expects that all parties "will respect the fact" that whoever wins the most seats on Oct. 21 will be the one to form government.
That's not how our system works.
If no party wins a majority of seats on Monday and the Liberals come in second to the Conservatives, Justin Trudeau could continue to govern by trying to gain the confidence of a majority of MPs in the House of Commons.
If he decided to do so, Trudeau would have until mid-January to recall the House. He could also enter a coalition or informal power-sharing agreement with other parties. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has already opened the door to such a deal.
And if the Scheer's yellow vested thugs believe him, and Justin Trudeau gets to keep his job, they could go berserk.
And the Ugly American could lead us all down the road to catastrophe, and maybe even the beginning of the break up of this country
But then who could be surprised when not so long ago Scheer refused to stand for our national anthem?
I've served my country in uniform, in Parliament and in Space. I'm shaking my head watching this. Watch @andrewscheer sit through O Canada 🇨🇦 while MPs from all parties sing it in celebration. pic.twitter.com/qAaInmQpLA— Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) October 16, 2019
And the way he slides or slithers around on his bench, or even tries to start a conversation with some of those singing behind him, shows how much contempt he has for Canada.
So how does Scheer explain that disgraceful performance?
He doesn't. He can't. For it would remind Canadians how much contempt he has for the rights of women.
So he uses it as an excuse to smear Marc Garneau.
"I'll take no lessons from Marc Garneau": Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was asked about a video showing him sitting during the national anthem. More here: https://t.co/JaqLvgKYE2 #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/W4ygvPPPcn— CTV News (@CTVNews) October 16, 2019
As if that professional politician and fake broker could compare himself to Garneau's distinguished record of service.
But then that is who Andrew Scheer is, and it's yet another reason he must never become Prime Minister.
So help share the message: Make every vote count. Don't waste a single one on somebody who can't win.
Make this Scheer's last Big Lie.
And support the only leader who can save us from the Ugly American and his foul RepubliCons...
P.S. Until the election is over I will be spending less time here and more time on Twitter, making videos, and canvasing in my riding.
We all must do what we can to stop the Scheer fascists.
And failure is not an option...
