The Final Debate And The New Threat To Canada

It was the best debate of them all, and made the last English debate looked like an out of control kindergarten.
The moderator Patrice Roy was a real professional, there were good questions from real journalists. And there were far fewer insults.
But despite that, there was no clear winner.
Despite what the Cons were quick to claim. Again.
Which only proves, again, that they are more of a cult than a political party, and far too dangerous to ever be allowed to govern this country.
Especially since Scheer had another mediocre night calling Justin Trudeau a liar over and over again.
As only a serial liar could.
Another candidate who delivered a mediocre performance was Jagmeet Singh.
It became only too obvious last night that he likes to repeat one-liners he has memorized.
Over and over again.
And he even had to be reminded at one point by the moderator that the topic was immigration not pipelines.
Or that what he said in French was not the same as what he said in English.
Luckily for him Elizabeth May was even worse...
Her French was so bad, that at one point my poor French-speaking companion was forced to ask me what she was saying. And I thought she would have been clearer if she had used sign language.
Maxime Bernier even in his first language was also predictably bad, and at times sounded even more crazy than racist, which I suppose is progress.
While Yves-François Blanchet starred in the best exchange of the evening, for all the wrong reasons.
👋👋👋👋👋— SpunkyCalgary (@calgary_spunky) October 11, 2019
Best Moment of #debatdeschefs2019
Justin Trudeau sits as he calmly👏
watches the children fight🤦♂️
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️#cdnpoli #CanadaVotes #IStandWithTrudeau #AndrewScheerCannotBeTrusted pic.twitter.com/KbeMDQaMeO
While Justin Trudeau sat down and laughed.
But he won't be laughing for long, because the Bloc leader could soon be making a deal with Cons to support a Con minority.
So Quebec can get all the goodies it wants, while Scheer and his gang shove one or more pipelines up the ass of British Columbia. Vive le Quebec Libre !!!!
Let them not say I didn't warn them.
Finally, to the best of my knowledge, I seem to be the only one who found it bizarre that although medicare is a big priority for Canadians.
None of the debate organizers thought it was a subject worth discussing.
And that warning still stands.
We have ten days to fight for the country we love.
Or we could lose it.
Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!!!
