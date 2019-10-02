Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Andrew Scheer, #Brokergate, and the Shame of the Con Media
Andrew Scheer is such a serial liar that I once designed a flashing light to place on his pointy nose, so he didn't take someone's eye out.
But our shabby Con media never calls him a serial liar, and this latest big lie, this #brokergate, is no different.
They made a huge fuss about Justin Trudeau dressing up as Aladdin, but Scheer falsely claiming that he was a real broker has failed to move their outrage meter.
So if those Con clowns can't do their jobs, maybe a real clown can do better.
And sure enough Mark Critch did a better job than our shabby Con media.
But I'm still hoping they will redeem themselves before they are accused of helping the Cons to steal the election. And finally say it like it is:
Andrew Scheer is a grubby Con artist, and totally unfit to be prime minister...
Labels: #Brokergate, Andrew Scheer, Con artists, Election 2019, Mark Critch
