The Leader's Debate and the Shame of Andrew Scheer

It was without a doubt the worst political debate I have ever seen, more like a game show on crack than anything else.
The format was all wrong, the time allocation was a farce with no candidate able to develop a thought before being cut off.
And to make matters worse, health care wasn't even one of the topics for discussion.
But none of the above stopped the grubby Con Andrew Scheer from quickly claiming victory, just like he did after the French-language debate.
Only to look even more pathetic and desperate, if that's possible.
Especially since Scheer somehow managed to lose the debate in the first ten minutes with this ugly clip.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer opens the federal leaders' debate with an attack on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, saying he is a phony, a fraud and doesn't deserve to govern this country#cdnpoli #elxn43 #CPACVote2019 #leadersdebate2019 pic.twitter.com/FcrNoOXUgy— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 7, 2019
Which may have excited Yankee Doodle Andy and his rabid base, but I'm sure turned off a lot of decent real Canadians.
And of course I just had to point out that grubby Scheer was projecting. Again.
Some in the Con media were also claiming that Jagmeet Singh won the debate. And Singh did put in a decent performance.
But that's only because the format favoured one-liners, as the formidable Elly Alboim points out.
And while Singh is pretty good at those, he has a great deal of trouble trying to explain policy.
His failure to stand up for those like him who are being discriminated against by Bill 21 in Quebec can only be described as cowardly.
And somebody really needs to let him know that he is NEVER going to be prime minister.
As well as explain that the only reason the Con media is pulling for him is that they want to split the vote so Scheer can become prime minister.
And the bottom line?
There was no clear winner.
A two-hour election debate Monday saw federal party leaders clash over ethics, climate change and the economy but saw no one immediately emerge as the clear winner, although they slung one-liners, insults and criticisms across the stage as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s rivals sought to stake a claim to his job as prime minister.
Which means that it's advantage Trudeau.
He kept his cool, he stood up to the ugly American, he looked like a real prime minister.
And in just two weeks he'll be the one who will put that ghastly Yankee Doodle Andy down forever...
Singh is a desperate, opportunistic tool looking to save the furniture and his ass from a leadership review. "I won't prop up the Conservatives" -- fucking liar, until it proves convenient. Just like JWR, he's more than happy to sell out disadvantaged minorities to the Cons and use his demographic identity as a shield against criticism if it means elevating his profile and jumping aboard the populist "we hate Trudeau" bandwagon. What a craven POS he is.ReplyDelete
I never trusted him to begin with and always thought he and May were spoilers like Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein for Hillary Clinton. Their deluded supporters think that by "owning the neolibs," they can make people so miserable under a fascist government that the pendulum will swing way far to the left and progressives will have no choice but to rally around their revolution. Yeah, that's working out just great where I'm at isn't it. Fuck him, fuck his Sarandon strategy and fuck the NDP.
I actually have more respect for the BQ guy. At least he wasn't having any of weak Andy's bullshit about blackface and SNC. I hope this unholy alliance backfires, and that the Dippers and the Cons get wiped out in Quebec for their vile horseshoe-politics tag-teaming. Have you seen what the Cons are pushing now? They're getting American alt-right Internet personalities like Mike Cernovich and Andy Ngo to "just ask questions" on Twitter about Point Grey Academy. Scheer and Marshall are pulling a Lorne Nystrom attack on Trudeau. This is sick. The lowest of the low. And it makes me think that the demonic altar boy has some disturbing secrets of his own. They always do.
But these are the kind of perverts who Singh is OK to have promoting him just so he can score points on Trudeau? Shame on him. So much for "love and courage." He can go to hell and so can Lizzy Mayhem the recyclable dumpster fire candidate. All enablers of fascism teaming up to crucify a good man. They can't win on policy so they all decided to gang up and ruin his life. This election is stomach-churning, and I hope it has a happy ending because I can't wait for it to be over.
Sorry, Simon. Confusion, ugly one-liners and people talking over each other leave voters baffled, demoralized and unlikely to vote. That's why the debates were structured this way. In other words, it's advantage Con because the old Con base always turn out when it matters - on voting day.ReplyDelete
You only have to look at the Harper years to know I'm right. Dispirited Libs stayed home to wash their hair, while their Crazy Uncle Liberty shuffled off to the polls in a house coat and slippers. I've worked enough polls to see it first hand. This one's shaping up the same way.
The mask bit by Sheerly-not made me wonder. Trudeau could have come back scolding Sheer-idiocy for not being able to pass his insurance broker exams then lying about it on his resume . He could have pointed out that Sheer-curtains his his citizenship . But he didn't . This may have been a way to direct independent voters to Sheer-nonsense's weak character. I surely saw that. It also showed Sheerly-not's nasty and weak side compared to Trudeau's reasonableness.ReplyDelete
The network wanted chaos, they think that is good TV. They pissed a lot of people off because they are navel gazing idiots. Their corporate mentality is why no votes were changed.
Who looked bad: Sheer; poor makeup, poor hair, ill fitting suit and a phony aggressive approach. May; loud , shrill and unfocused. Bernier - attack poodle.
Who looked good: Singh; put together look, calm demeanor . Blanchet; why can't English Canada have good leaders. Trudeau. A bit above the fray and leaderlike.
So; no minds were changed, no votes were changed : it was a waste of time except for Raj's hair.
I agree, Jagmeet Singh is nice guy, but his party is a mess and too low in the polls for him to ever be Prime Minister. All he can do is split the vote and help Scheer become prime minister. Way to go Jaggy!ReplyDelete
My observations on the English debate, FWIW:ReplyDelete
Althea Raj is gorgeous. (As a female, I can get away with saying so. Not that it matters a whit, in the scheme of things, politically-speaking. Though, she asked good questions, also.)
Singh was likable and appealing. However, he had nothing PRACTICAL and QUANTIFIABLE to recommend. I think he's highly adoptable, as a person; one with commendable values. So, as an advocate for the people, IF aligned with the Liberals, some of his ideals might yet be realized. NOT the other way around.
Of the lot, ONLY Justin Trudeau was Prime Ministerial.
Scheer isn't worth mentioning, except for Elizabeth May's calling the election at 8:55 pm: The high point of the event :)
May: "Mr. Scheer, with all due respect, you are not going to be prime minister."
Scheer was not amused, telling May he’ll prove her wrong.
May stood firm, saying she’s willing to bet that it will be a Liberal minority or majority.
I don't care how nice Juggy is, he's a Con stooge. Him and Scheer were so close during the debate that I thought they were going to get married. And every time Scheer said something nice about Juggy he got all jiggy, and didn't seem to realize that the Cons only want him to split the progressive vote. Nice he may be, but smart not so much, and nobody should vote for him !!!!ReplyDelete