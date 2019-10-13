Justin Trudeau and the Cons Who Would Kill Him

Two weeks ago after a man tried to attack Justin Trudeau at the Climate March in Montreal, I warned that the threats against Trudeau were escalating out of control.
And that the toxic Trudeau haters were becoming more and more menacing.
Well, this was the scene at a Liberal rally in Mississauga yesterday evening.
Frank Gunn
With Trudeau surrounded by tactical officers and forced to wear a bulletproof vest to protect him from some kind of murderous threat.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest on stage amid heavy security at a campaign rally after a security threat, senior Liberal sources tell CBC News.
Uniformed tactical officers wearing heavy backpacks surrounded the Liberal leader as he addressed the crowd. His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was initially supposed to introduce him but did not appear on stage.
It was a deeply disturbing scene, but nobody could be surprised. Not when Andrew Scheer and his Cons have been whipping up hatred against Trudeau for more than two years.
And his ugly supporters have been allowed to get away with violent messages like this one.
Or this grotesque Facebook message paid for by the Manning Centre.
An anti-Liberal election ad paid for by the Manning Centre has been taken down by Facebook for excessively violent content.
The ad, one of a number of intense ads the Manning Centre is funding through third-party groups it supports, shows actor Keanu Reeves buried up to his neck in the dirt, looking at a mobile phone showing Justin Trudeau, saying, in French: “Thank you for the second mandate.”
So much for the pious parson Preston Manning.
But it's not just the Cons who have been demonizing Trudeau, so have the NDP with attack ads like this one.
Which makes it sound like Trudeau is cutting medical services for sick soldiers, when in fact all his government is doing is demanding that hospitals charge the military they same as they do civilians.Last night we learned Justin Trudeau cut millions in health funding for military members – hurting hospitals and making cuts by Doug Ford and others even worse. He likes to blame Conservatives, but gives breaks to the richest and cuts services for people.https://t.co/iD0DoMIhps— NDP (@NDP) October 9, 2019
And has nothing to do with the quality of care those sick soldiers receive.
So much for the pious hypocrite Jagmeet Singh, who like Scheer is definitely not as advertised.
You know, yesterday before I heard about what had happened at that Liberal rally, I tweeted this to try to explain why I hate bullies so much.
I was forced to fight bullies when I was the same age as this poor murdered kid. I was almost killed too.That’s why I’m now fighting the ugly American Andrew Scheer and his bully Cons. And why #IStandWithTrudeau https://t.co/vw3QRZekI7— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) October 12, 2019
And I consider what the Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters are trying to do as just more of the same.
Andrew Scheer has whipped up hatred against Justin Trudeau for more than two years. Now it seems police believe somebody is trying to kill Trudeau. If anything happens to him that ugly American and his brutish RepubliCons must be held accountable. #cdnpoli https://t.co/VoswsJqZjH— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) October 12, 2019
It's evil, it's disgusting, it's cowardly, and there should be no place for that kind of behaviour in Canada.
But since the Cons are growing increasingly desperate I fear somebody might try again to kill Trudeau before the election.
And the good news?
Just like the bullies couldn't intimidate me, the Con hate mongers can't intimidate Justin Trudeau...
So all I can say is this:
Andrew Scheer, Preston Manning, Jagmeet Singh, take a good hard look.
For that is what a real Canadian prime minister looks like...
Told you Jagoff Sanders was a self-serving hypocrite. The Dippers are no better than Cons. They're livid that Trudeau stole their thunder in 2015 and salivating to get their revenge. "Muh electoral reform" as though that's all it's about. They're united with Cons by their mutual hatred and jealousy of Trudeau, playing the long game to eliminate the competition one way or another. They're doing exactly what the Bernouts did to Hillary, riling up hate and spreading negativity. Very fine people on both sides. This really is U.S. political warfare infecting the northern border. Michael Wernick was condemned as a partisan trying to distract from SNC but he's turned out to be correct. If something happens to Justin Trudeau and/or anyone in his family, the blood will be on the hands of Mr. fake Love & Courage as well as Mr. fake insurance broker Nazi McDimpleface Rebel scum stormtrooper. Not as advertised indeed.ReplyDelete
I still hope Trudeau squeaks through a 1972-style razor thin minority this go-around, but regardless of the electoral outcome I think at some point he's going to have to leave Canada and go into hiding for his own safety. There's "Just watch me" and there's JFK North. These people are nuts.