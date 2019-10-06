Andrew Scheer and the Con Bigot Who Wouldn't Quit

I've written about Heather Leung before, the Con candidate in B.C.'s Burnaby-North Seymour riding.
The religious fanatic and vile homophobe who believes among other things that gay people recruit children.
The one whose campaign tried to turn Rick Mercer into a Conservative.
Well, on Wednesday the Cons fired her.
Or at least that's what Andrew Scheer claimed he had done.
But as you can see he really doesn't want to talk about that.
And no wonder, because Leung is still campaigning, with the same Con billboards and posters, as if nothing had happened.
Except that this picture of Leung and Scheer suddenly disappeared...
And so did her ridings's ugly Facebook page.
The one with the picture of Justin Trudeau standing at the edge of a cliff, with comments from Con supporters demanding that he jump or be pushed.
Because that's who those religious fanatics are. The ones who will stop at nothing to install God's Kingdom On Earth and In Canada.
And the reason Andrew Scheer is allowing Leung to get away with it, is because he is one of them, and he shares her virulent homophobia.
Leung calls LGBT Canadians "perverts." He once worked for a man who wanted to jail them. And has refused to apologize for comparing them to dogs.
And that's where we are, just sixteen days away from an election.
The religious right is on the move.
This dangerous religious fanatic is getting ready to form a government this country will never forget...
And if we don't defeat him and his far right Cons.
We will regret it forever...
